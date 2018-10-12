Log in
Fed's Evans says questioning of rate hikes is fair - CNBC

10/12/2018 | 03:44pm CEST
(Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said it is fair to question rate hikes by the central bank, his remarks coming after U.S. President Donald Trump commented earlier this week that the central bank, which has been raising U.S. interest rates, had "gone crazy."

The policy stance should be re-adjusted to at least neutral, Evans told CNBC in an interview, adding he was "disappointed" that wage growth has not been higher.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

