Fed's Evans signals little reason to raise rates for years

July 16 (Reuters) - There's little reason for the Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates until inflation rises above the
Fed's 2% target, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles
Evans said on Thursday, noting that he expects low inflation to
be a problem for the next few years.
Evans forecast U.S. unemployment to fall only to 6.5% by the
end of next year, well above the 4.5% most Fed policymakers see
as consistent with full employment.
Even if unemployment falls below 4%, experience has shown
that inflation won't respond by surging, Evans said.
"I am hard pressed to think of reasons why we would need to
move away from accommodative monetary policy unless inflation
was well above 2% for an extended period of time, and the
economy was just very different from what we are seeing right
now," he said in a virtual event held by the Global
Interdependence Center. "That doesn’t seem to be very likely."
The Fed has slashed interest rates to near zero and bought
trillions of dollars of bonds to shore up financial and credit
markets during the COVID-19 crisis. Monetary policy, he said,
needs to be positioned to battle downside risks to the economy,
such as those posed by a resurgence in infections across the
country. Central to that, he said, is getting across the message
that the Fed will stay accommodative even as the unemployment
rate drops, as long as inflation doesn't careen out of control.
"I think it's very important that we get inflation up to 2%;
I'm looking for that to be a real problem over the next few
years," he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)