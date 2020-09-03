Log in
News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
Fed's Evans signals support for inflation rising to 2.5%

09/03/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Thursday signaled support for promising to keep interest rates pinned near zero until inflation reaches 2.5%, well above current low levels and modestly above the U.S. central bank's target of 2% inflation.

"I'd be comfortable with inflation going up to 2.5% as long as we were trying to average off very low inflation rates," Evans told reporters on a call. Evans was the architect of an approach the Fed adopted in 2012 in which it vowed not to raise rates until unemployment fell below 6.5% as long as inflation was projected to rise to no more than 2.5%.

"I think the way that we did it in 2012 is not unattractive, (but) our environment is somewhat different now because we are saying we want to average 2%," Evans said.

Fed policymakers are also in complete agreement that the Fed should not raise rates preemptively as unemployment falls "unless you see inflation," he said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Paul Simao)

