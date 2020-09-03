Fed's Evans signals support for inflation rising to 2.5%

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles
Evans on Thursday signaled support for promising to keep
interest rates pinned near zero until inflation reaches 2.5%,
well above current low levels and modestly above the U.S.
central bank's target of 2% inflation.
"I'd be comfortable with inflation going up to 2.5% as long
as we were trying to average off very low inflation rates,"
Evans told reporters on a call. Evans was the architect of an
approach the Fed adopted in 2012 in which it vowed not to raise
rates until unemployment fell below 6.5% as long as inflation
was projected to rise to no more than 2.5%.
"I think the way that we did it in 2012 is not unattractive,
(but) our environment is somewhat different now because we are
saying we want to average 2%," Evans said.
Fed policymakers are also in complete agreement that the Fed
should not raise rates preemptively as unemployment falls
"unless you see inflation," he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir
Editing by Paul Simao)