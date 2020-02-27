Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Fed's Evans: too early to cut growth outlook or rates on coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 02:19pm EST

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Thursday it was too soon to say if the U.S. growth forecast would be lowered due to the coronavirus epidemic, let alone if the U.S. central bank would need to cut rates. .

"I think it would be premature until we have more data and have an idea what the forecast is to think about monetary policy action," Evans told reporters at an event in Mexico City. "But we?re monitoring it very closely and if we see something that does require adjustment I?m confident that we will give that all the consideration that it needs."

Traders in financial markets are betting on an interest-rate cut. On Thursday they were pricing in about a 70% chance of the Fed starting to cut rates as soon as next month and trimming an extraordinary three-fourths of a percentage point by mid-year, according to CME Group's FedWatch.

Evans said he had not yet seen data showing an impact on trade flows between the United States and China, and that lending appeared to be taking place at reasonable levels.

"I think our monetary policy is pretty well positioned for the risks that we have seen coming, or we?ve worried about, downside risks," Evans said. "I would say that this was not on my radar screen when we made three rate cuts last year. But I certainly feel better about the positioning of policy with any type of additional risks we might be facing.

By Anthony Esposito

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
02:19pFED'S EVANS : too early to cut growth outlook or rates on coronavirus
RE
02:10pFed seen slashing rates amid virus threat, low inflation
RE
09:47aCoronavirus hit brings home Italy risks for yield-seeking bond investors
RE
02/26Hong Kong Plans Green Bond Issue Alongside Billions in Environmental Measures
DJ
02/25Bond Markets Signal Investors' Jitters on Global Growth -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/25Bond Markets Signal Investors' Jitters on Global Growth -- Update
DJ
02/25Bond Markets Signal Investors' Jitters on Global Growth
DJ
02/24Markets bet Fed is pushed to cut rates in coronavirus response
RE
02/24GOLDMAN SACHS PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN MALAYSIA OVER 1MDB BOND SALES : state media
RE
02/23Indonesia central bank intervenes in FX, bond markets amid capital outflows
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
2Coronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields touch record low
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group