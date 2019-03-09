Fed's Fight With Private Bank Escalates

By Michael S. Derby

The Federal Reserve is pushing back against a new private bank that is suing the central bank for access to its services.

The New York Fed filed a motion Friday in U.S. federal court asking the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed against it in August by TNB USA Inc., a private bank formed in 2017 by James McAndrews, the New York Fed's former research director.

Under its business model, TNB would accept deposits from large investors and park the money on the Fed's books to earn interest.

The Fed would pay TNB the same rate it pays private banks on the money, called reserves, they hold at the central bank. TNB would pay a slightly lower rate of interest to its customers, pocketing much of the difference while still enabling its depositors to earn more than they might at a conventional bank.

TNB, a bank chartered by Connecticut banking regulators, sued the New York Fed for taking no action on its request for an interest-bearing account at a central bank like those that conventional banks have, and which are necessary to obtain Fed services.

TNB seeks to take advantage of the Fed's postcrisis toolkit for controlling short-term interest rates to influence the economy. Since the 2008 crisis, the Fed has set its benchmark federal-funds rate in a range, which is currently between 2.25% and 2.50%. The Fed pays interest on bank reserves at a rate -- called IOER -- just below the high end of the range.

The New York Fed said in its court filing the bank "seeks to open a deposit account at the New York Fed not so that it can engage in the typical business of banking, but solely so that TNB can park the funds of its wealthy, institutional depositors in the account and pass TNB's IOER earnings on to them, after taking a cut for itself."

"The Federal Reserve has serious concerns that TNB's novel business model could interfere with its ability to carry out its policy mandates to maintain financial stability and promote a healthy economy," the New York Fed said in its filing.

The Federal Reserve Board declined to comment on TNB's lawsuit.

TNB didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the New York Fed's court filing.

TNB said its activities would help the Fed achieve its policy goals by helping channel the central bank's interest rate settings into the broader financial system.

But some analysts worry banks like TNB could create risk in the financial system, in part by diverting money from traditional banks and onto the Fed's balance sheet in times of stress.

The Fed is now engaged in a process of trying to understand what level of reserves is appropriate for the financial system and the economy more broadly.

The New York Fed's court filing comes in the wake of a Federal Reserve board regulatory proposal that could undermine TNB's business model.

The Fed said Wednesday it is seeking comment on a draft proposal to allow it to pay a rate lower than IOER to banks that held "a very large" amount of their assets as reserves at the Fed.

Depending on where this lower rate is set, it could render TNB's business model unworkable. The Fed's proposal didn't mention TNB directly, but it said firms with business plans like TNB "have the potential to complicate the implementation of monetary policy."

The Fed added these types of firms "could disrupt financial intermediation in ways that are hard to anticipate, and could also have a negative effect on financial stability."

In a statement Wednesday, TNB said the Fed's proposal "appears to be aimed specifically at thwarting TNB's business model, which seeks to provide safe deposits to institutional investors at rates that are higher than are currently available in the market."

TNB says it meets all the requirements the Fed has for banks, and that it shouldn't be blocked from access to the central bank's services.

"TNB is prudentially regulated by the Department of Banking of the State of Connecticut, and subject to appropriate capital requirements," the firm said in the statement. The Fed's regulatory proposal "is not founded on commonly understood banking principles and is inconsistent with the governing statutory framework."

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com