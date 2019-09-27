Fed's Harker : Fed Should Hold Firm on Rates Right Now -- Update

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK -- Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said he still opposes lowering the central bank's short-term rate target.

"We should hold firm, letting things settle and watching how events play out," Mr. Harker said in a speech delivered before a meeting of the Shadow Open Market Committee in New York on Friday. The SOMC is composed of economists who watch and critique central bank policy, and isn't formally affiliated with the Fed.

In his speech, Mr. Harker remained upbeat about the state of the economy. But he acknowledged "there are clear downside risks, mostly posed by trade and international developments and the uncertainty they breed. It is that uncertainty, more than anything, that is affecting business decisions."

And in that sort of environment, the Fed doesn't have a big role to play. The Fed "can pull the levers available to us to create a more hospitable environment for growth, but trend economic growth is driven by fiscal policy," he said, adding "monetary policy can't mitigate risk or move the growth needle in a meaningful way."

Mr. Harker has been a consistent opponent of the Fed's move toward lowering short-term borrowing costs, which has thus far resulted in two quarter-percentage rate cuts at the July and September Federal Open Market Committee meetings. Markets are still eyeing additional cuts from the Fed.

Mr. Harker isn't currently a voting member of the FOMC. But his concern over lowering rates isn't unique: A number of central bank officials have expressed skepticism or outright opposition to lowering rates. In Mr. Harker's case, it largely comes down to the fact that the economy is doing well.

He said in his speech the job market is showing "remarkable strength" and he expects unemployment to stay under 4% for a couple of more years. He sees growth at just over 2% this year and 2% next year. Mr. Harker also said inflation is continuing to move back up to 2%.

Mr. Harker also weighed in on the unexpected volatility seen in money markets that struck just ahead of the Fed's meeting last week. He noted there is still some uncertainty about what caused the trouble.

"I think it's important to avoid jumping to conclusions, and I certainly wouldn't write any prescriptions -- policy or otherwise -- before we know what ailed the markets," Mr. Harker said. "We will continue to monitor and assess money market conditions, and act as necessary to ensure interest rate control," the official said, adding "a central question is why the liquidity did not flow smoothly to where it was needed most."

One solution that might offer a more enduring fix for market volatility is for the Fed to start growing its balance sheet, which now stands at $3.8 trillion, once again. That expansion would be technical in nature, and Mr. Harker said "we may need to resume the organic growth of the balance sheet earlier than anticipated."

If the Fed does start to grow its holdings again, Mr. Harker said "this is not QE4, this is not a monetary policy tool." He was seeking to separate Fed actions to grow the balance sheet to adjust to what is going on in the economy with past efforts to provide stimulus by way of long-term asset purchases.

Mr. Harker joined with other central bankers and said the adoption of what is called a Standing Repo Facility may help tame short-term rate volatility. But he added, "these discussions are in their infancy, and there is more work to be done, particularly in considering how such a facility would be designed, what its objectives would be, and what its net benefits would be relative to alternative approaches."

