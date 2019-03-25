Fed's Harker Says Central Bank May Raise Rates This Year Despite Risks

By Michael S. Derby

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said Monday the central bank may yet raise rates this year even as risks around the outlook have risen.

The U.S. economic outlook is "pretty good," Mr. Harker said in the text of a speech to be delivered in London. But, "on balance, the potential risks tilt very slightly to the downside, but I emphasize the word 'slight,'" the official said.

Despite his concern, Mr. Harker said he is largely sticking to his outlook for monetary policy. "I continue to be in wait-and-see mode," he said. But he added, "my current view is that, at most, one rate hike this year, and one in 2020, is appropriate, and my stance will be guided by data as they come in and events as they unfold."

Mr. Harker, who doesn't currently hold a vote on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, spoke in the wake of last week's central bank meeting. Officials kept their overnight target rate of 2.25% to 2.50% steady and stripped from official forecasts any remaining expectations of a rate increase this year. The Fed also lowered its growth and inflation forecasts.

Financial markets are now eyeing a rate cut by year-end. The leaders of the Atlanta and Chicago Fed banks have noted Fed rate policy could go up or down, but currently no Fed officials are calling for a monetary policy easing.

Mr. Harker said in his speech he is still upbeat about the U.S. outlook.

"I still see the outlook as positive, and the economy continues to grow in what is on pace to be the longest economic expansion in our history," Mr. Harker. "We are also seeing continued strength in the labor market, with employment data continuing to show remarkable health -- so much in fact, that it has surprised many of us," he said.

Mr. Harker said he sees growth in 2019 a little over 2% before moderating next year. He said inflation is "running around" the Fed's 2% target but it "does not appear to be on a strong upward trajectory. If anything, it's edging slightly downward."

Mr. Harker also discussed the Fed's balance-sheet plans and made it clear that while buying bonds remains in the central bank's policy tool kit, its balance sheet wind down is something that is now happening in the background.

