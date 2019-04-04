Fed's Harker Sees at Most One Rate Rise in 2019, Another In 2020

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Thursday he still believes it's likely the central bank has some rate increases ahead of it.

"I continue to be in wait-and-see mode" with expectations of "at most, one hike for 2019 and one for 2020," Mr. Harker said in the text of a speech in Philadelphia. Mr. Harker, who doesn't currently hold a voting role on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, has held to this interest rate view for some time.

The Fed official's ongoing expectation that monetary policy might need to get a little more restrictive of growth comes as the Fed struck from its forecasts expectations of a 2019 rate rise at their March policy meeting. Mr. Harker's outlook is shared by some other central bankers, but futures markets currently predict the Fed will cut rates by year's end. Some at the Fed have said that's possible, but none have called for it to happen.

Mr. Harker's take on the economy was positive. He sees "a strong labor market, muted inflation, sustained moderate growth, and the penumbra of uncertainty" as the economy's defining features right now.

Mr. Harker expects inflation, which is now short of the central bank's 2% target, to rise slightly over that level this year and next. "Running a little higher after such a long period of underperformance is not, in my mind, a red flag," he said.

The official expects what's now a 3.8% jobless rate to drift down to 3.5% this year before going back up modestly. Mr. Harker also sees growth of just over 2% this year, which is slower than last year, but still respectable, he said.

But there are also risks, he said.

"Although household spending continues at a strong, sustained pace, businesses report increasing uncertainty and decreasing confidence, dampening the investment outlook somewhat," he said. "Second, global factors continue to hold my attention, including growth forecasts abroad and trade developments."

