Fed's Harker : 'Very Little' Slack Left In Job Market

By Michael S. Derby



Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Wednesday the job market is very strong right now.

"We have a labor market with very little slack left," Mr. Harker said in the text of a speech for a conference in Baltimore. "We have employers who say they can't find the right skills, businesses that say a dearth of workers is affecting their ability to grow, and HR departments that are struggling to fill vacancies."

Mr. Harker didn't comment on monetary policy or the economic outlook in his prepared remarks.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com