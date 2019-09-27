Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Fed's Harker says central bank should 'hold firm' on rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 02:02pm EDT
Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said in New York on Friday he opposed the central bank's September rate cut because the economy is strong and said he thinks the Fed should "hold firm" on interest rates.

Harker said that while inflation is currently below target, he expects it to reach the coveted 2% growth level over the next 18 months to two years. He said a robust labor market and strong consumer spending should sustain economic growth and lift inflation.

"The labor market continues to show remarkable strength, and we’re creating jobs above the rate we need to keep pace with growth," he said. "My own view is that we should hold firm, letting things settle and watching how events play out."

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates last week for the second time this year, after reducing them in July for the first time since the Great Recession.

Harker's disclosure that he opposed the most recent rate cut puts him in the same camp as Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Kansas City Fed President Esther George who voted against the rate decrease.

Harker is not a voting member of the Fed's policymaking committee this year, but will be in 2020.

Harker also addressed the recent volatility in money markets, saying that he doesn't think it has wider implications for the economy.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Jonnelle Marte

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
02:02pFed's Harker says central bank should 'hold firm' on rates
RE
01:20pFED'S HARKER : Fed Should Hold Firm on Rates Right Now
DJ
09/26Bank of Mexico Lowers Interest Rates Again -- Update
DJ
09/26Bank of Mexico Lowers Interest Rates Again
DJ
09/26Bond markets assess fallout as policy hawk Lautenschlaeger quits ECB
RE
09/26Euro zone rescue fund to stop issuing bonds in euros under English law
RE
09/26German government climate plan envisages issuing green bonds from 2020 onwards
RE
09/26Philippine central bank steps up bid to lift growth, cuts rates a third time
RE
09/25Lower mortgage rates stimulate lethargic U.S. housing market
RE
09/24WeWork bond price bounces in choppy trading after CEO to step down
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In a brief keynote speech, Lucas di Grassi promoted the topic of electric mobilit..
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
5S&P 500 : Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group