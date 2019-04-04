Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's Harker sees 'at most' one rate hike in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

(Reuters) - A strong U.S. job market and near-target inflation will warrant "at most" one interest rate increase in 2019 and one in 2020, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said on Thursday.

Harker gave a similar assessment of the U.S. rate outlook on March 25. On Thursday, he said the U.S. jobless rate was likely to fall to 3.5 percent this year and inflation would likely be just above the Fed's 2 percent target this year and next.

"There are certainly aspects of the economy — the strength of the labor market, for instance — that point to a fundamentally sound U.S. economy," he said in prepared remarks for an event with business economists.

At the same time, Harker said he had his eye on a number of risks to the economic outlook, including weaker growth abroad, and a shallow spread between short-term and long-term bond yields.

Another concern, he said, was that sagging business confidence could weigh on investment.

A concern for the long-term economic outlook, he said, was that a decades-long trend in low interest rates could be weighing on business dynamism.

(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pJOHN A YARMUTH : Yarmuth Reintroduces Legislation to Halt Mountaintop Removal Mining Permits Until Health Consequences Studied
PU
01:34pS&P pauses with trade talks in focus; Nasdaq set to end five-day rally
RE
01:31pTRUMP TO PICK FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE HERMAN CAIN FOR FED SEAT : official
RE
01:27pCanada says reopening USMCA trade pact could be a 'Pandora's box'
RE
01:23pPolarised U.S. politics offers opportunity for the FT, says CEO
RE
01:23pU.S. conducted secret surveillance of Huawei, prosecutors say
RE
01:22pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY : Grassley Receives Holmberg Lifetime Achievement Award
PU
01:16pFed's Harker Sees at Most One Rate Rise in 2019, Another In 2020
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
3COMMERZBANK AG : UniCredit eyes bid for Commerzbank if Deutsche talks fail - sources
4INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO AND FEDERLEGNOARREDO: 1 billion for innovation and the circular economy of t..
5TESLA : TESLA : investors lose faith after first-quarter deliveries disappoint

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About