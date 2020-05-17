Fed's Jerome Powell Says Economy Faces Long, Uncertain Recovery -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that the U.S. economy could take more than a year to recover from the coronavirus-induced shock.

"It's going to take a while for us to get back," Mr. Powell said in a rare television interview on CBS News's "60 Minutes" program. "The economy will recover. It may take a while.... It could stretch through the end of next year. We really don't know."

Mr. Powell, who was interviewed Wednesday at the central bank's Washington headquarters, said it was reasonable to think the unemployment rate would keep rising through June and then begin to decrease as businesses reopen.

But he cautioned that the public would need to stay vigilant to avoid a second wave of infections. "That would be quite damaging to the economy and also to public confidence," he said. "That's a risk we really want to avoid."

Sunday's interview, his second with 60 Minutes and his third on network television since he became Fed chairman in February 2018, extends an effort by Mr. Powell and the central bank to reach a broader audience than the financial markets, which hang on his every word. The central bank was seared by criticism after the 2008 crisis that its efforts had helped Wall Street but not Main Street, and it has been keen during the current crisis to explain more plainly what it is doing and how it benefits Americans broadly.

He cautioned that it would be hard for the public to be "fully confident" until there is a vaccine for the new coronavirus. Economic activity that depends on large public gatherings, including entertainment and travel, could be especially challenged, Mr. Powell said.

In the interview, Mr. Powell challenged the idea that there is a trade-off between economic growth and protecting the public's health. "When the public is confident that it's safe to go out, they'll go out," he said. "That's why there's no trade-off here." The more that the public takes seriously social distancing measures, "the sooner we can open up the economy," he said.

Measures to limit the pandemic have frozen much of commercial activity, leading to a sharp stop in economic output. The unemployment rate, which just three months ago sat near a 50-year low, jumped in April to its highest level since the Great Depression of the 1930s, wiping out a decade of job gains in a single month.

"This is a time of great suffering and difficulty, and it's come on so quickly and with such force that you really can't put into words the pain people are feeling and the uncertainty they're realizing," Mr. Powell said. "But I would just say this: In the long run, and even in the medium run, you wouldn't want to bet against the American economy."

The Fed responded aggressively by slashing rates and buying more than $2 trillion in Treasury and mortgage securities to stabilize financial markets. It has promised to lend trillions of dollars more, backed by more than $200 billion in funds from the Treasury Department, to support businesses and state and local governments.

"We're not trying to move markets to a particular level," said Mr. Powell. "We just want them to work."

Congress has appropriated nearly $2.9 trillion so far to support households, businesses, health-care providers and state and local governments, or around 14% of national economic output. But the Fed leader has warned that additional spending will be needed to prevent long-term damage from a wave of business bankruptcies and extended periods of high unemployment.

"It may well be that the Fed has to do more," said Mr. Powell. "It may be that Congress has to do more."

In a separate interview on CBS on Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Senate Republicans to take action on a $3 trillion coronavirus-relief package that narrowly passed the House on Friday. President Trump has said the measure is "dead on arrival" in the GOP-led Senate and at the White House, which has urged a pause before passing another relief measure.

The latest House bill includes about $1 trillion in direct aid to states and localities, including grants and education assistance, to deal with the effects of the pandemic. It would put a new round of one-time cash payments into Americans' bank accounts and extend the duration of enhanced jobless benefits.

While Mr. Powell has been reluctant to advise elected officials on policy, he said it was important to avoid sharp cutbacks that state and local governments are being forced to make to balance budgets as revenues plunge. "That's not ideal at a time when you're still experiencing heightened medical needs and things like that, so that's something that deserves a careful look," he said.

Mr. Powell pushed back against suggestions that the central bank can do little now that interest rates are at zero and its balance sheet has expanded to nearly $7 trillion, from around $4 trillion at the end of last year.

"We're not out of ammunition by a long shot," he said. "There are a number of dimensions where we can move to make policy even more accommodative," including a change in its strategy on bond purchases or a provision of more-explicit guidance about its policy plans using so-called forward guidance.

One thing the Fed doesn't want to do, however, is to cut its policy rate below zero. Mr. Powell said the Fed didn't think the textbook benefits of negative rates offset potential real-world costs on the banking system, and he said the evidence is "quite mixed" about efficacy in countries that have used them.

"It's not a particularly popular policy," said Mr. Powell. "There are plenty of people who think negative rates are a good policy, but we don't really think so at the Federal Reserve."

Mr. Powell said that while economic data in April and for the coming months would rival records set during the Great Depression, he cautioned against drawing parallels to the 1930s, when policy makers took steps that exacerbated the downturn.

"The central banks were trying to raise interest rates to keep us on the gold standard all around the world -- exactly the opposite of what needed to be done," he said. "In this case, you have governments around the world and central banks around the world responding with great force and very quickly, and staying at it."

Once the economy is recovering, Mr. Powell said he hoped policy makers would pay more attention to income inequality and other concerns with the distribution of recent economic growth. The Fed's policies have been criticized because they boost financial asset values, benefiting owners of capital, without more directly helping working people.

"We do need to be mindful of finding a way to a more inclusive prosperity in this country," Mr. Powell said.

