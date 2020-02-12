Fed's Jerome Powell Set to Testify Before Senate on Economy

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell returns to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for a second day of testimony on the economy, monetary policy and financial regulation, this time before the Senate Banking Committee.

The hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. ET, with Mr. Powell delivering the same prepared remarks he gave Tuesday to the House Financial Services Committee.

Mr. Powell said Tuesday the central bank is closely monitoring the extent of global economic disruptions from the coronavirus in China, singling out a risk that has made officials more likely to lower interest rates than to raise them.

"We'll be watching this carefully," Mr. Powell said Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee. "The question for us really is: What will be the effects on the U.S. economy. Will they be persistent? Will they be material? That's really the question."

Mr. Powell told lawmakers it was too soon to say whether the outbreak would change the central bank's view that the current level of short-term rates remains appropriate to support solid economic growth and hiring.

No sooner had the U.S. and China signed a deal that eased trade tensions last month than the coronavirus outbreak in China rekindled doubts about the global economy's prospects in 2020.

"We find the U.S. economy in a very good place, performing well," Mr. Powell said. "We see signs of global growth bottoming out."

Central banks moved aggressively last year to provide stimulus to cushion the global economy from slower growth amplified by trade tensions. Fed officials cut their benchmark federal-funds rate three times last year, to a range between 1.5% and 1.75%, after raising it four times in 2018.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com