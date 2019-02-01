Fed's Kaplan : Fed Likely On Pause Until At Least Summer

By Michael S. Derby

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said he believes the U.S. central bank will hold off on rate increases until at least the summer.

"It's very important for the Fed to get out of the way" and let uncertainties around the economy resolve themselves before weighing any more changes in monetary policy, Mr. Kaplan said at a Friday appearance at the Texas Lyceum, in Austin.

He's the first central banker to speak in the wake of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week that saw the Fed do what officials had strongly hinted -- namely, signal it could be some time, if at all, before the Fed raises rates again.

"I am advocating that for the time being the Fed take no action on the fed funds rate, and we give some time to see if the economy can work through these issues," Mr. Kaplan said. He said that in terms of the time frame, he believes the Fed will hold steady, "I guess that would take us through June."

The Fed's move to the sidelines is driven by concern about a slowing global economy, the arrival of tighter financial conditions, and a lack of inflation pressure. The Fed raised rates four times last year and moved its overnight target rate range to between 2.25% and 2.50%. In December it penciled in two increases for 2019, but markets put very low odds on the central bank delivering that.

Mr. Kaplan, who is not currently a voting member of the FOMC, said he remains "hopeful" that uncertainties will clear up, but he offered no projections of rate increases. He also said he expects U.S. growth to moderate from around 3% last year to 2% this year, in part on the waning effects of fiscal stimulus tied to tax cuts.

Mr. Kaplan also said that the U.S. needs to find a way to grow faster in coming years, and he said immigration is key to doing that.

