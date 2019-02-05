Fed's Kaplan : More Clarity Needed Before Fed Can Decide Next Rate Move

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan reiterated Tuesday his support for the central bank holding off for now on further rate rises and said changes in its balance sheet drawdown should be on the table as well.

"We should take no further action on the federal-funds rate until there is greater clarity regarding a number of uncertainties relating to the economic outlook and development of financial conditions," Mr. Kaplan said in an essay published by the Dallas Fed.

Mr. Kaplan, who doesn't have a vote this year on the rate setting Federal Open Market Committee, also said "it is highly appropriate for us to be open to adjusting the details of our normalization plans" depending how the economy and markets perform.

"I will continue to analyze and discuss the appropriate size and composition of the balance sheet -- and will be working toward making decisions on these issues over the coming months," he wrote.

Mr. Kaplan's essay follows in the wake of last week's FOMC meeting. At that gathering, the Fed met broad market expectations and pressed the pause button on a rate-rise campaign that has been in action since the end of 2015. Central bankers moved to the monetary-policy sidelines amid tighter financial conditions, concern about global growth and signs of a potential slowdown in the U.S. economy.

Mr. Kaplan was the first Fed official to speak after the FOMC meeting, and he made it clear then that he supported the central bank's position. He also said he sees the Fed in pause mode until at least around June, when it is possible the outlook will have cleared up a bit, allowing the central bank to plot its next move.

While Mr. Kaplan offered no specifics in his essay, the Fed is actively weighing what to do with its balance sheet drawdown, and where it should end the process. The Fed has been allowing its holdings of Treasurys and mortgages, which grew rapidly in response to the financial crisis, to fall. Some believe the economy outlook suggests an early stopping point for the drawdown process.

In his essay, Mr. Kaplan said although the economy is in a good place and the Fed is meeting its job and inflation goals, the global slowdown is an issue, and the U.S. economy faces exposure on that front. He said consumer sentiment has been under pressure and interest-rate sensitive industries are showing signs of slowing.

For this year, Mr. Kaplan said the Dallas Fed now sees 2% growth, which would mark a slowdown from last year. But price pressures are unlikely to be an issue. "I expect inflationary pressures to remain somewhat muted; I don't expect inflation to run away from us," he wrote.

