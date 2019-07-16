Fed's Kaplan Says Rate Cut Could Be Warranted Based on Bond Market -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

WASHINGTON -- Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he could be convinced by arguments to cut rates based on signals coming from bond markets, even though he hadn't penciled in any rate cuts this year at the central bank's June policy meeting.

Bond yields have tumbled over the last two months, a sign investors expect poorer economic growth and potential rate cuts from the Fed and other central banks.

Long-term government bond yields have held below the level of some short-term yields, including the Fed's benchmark federal-funds rate, for much of the past two months, a so-called inversion of the yield curve that has often preceded rate cuts.

"Maybe the fed-funds rate is a little bit out of kilter with market-determined rates," Mr. Kaplan said in an interview Tuesday morning. "I'm open-minded to at least arguments on that subject."

The persistence of the yield curve inversion "would make you consider at least a tactical adjustment -- not a change in strategy, not the beginning of a rate-cutting cycle," he said.

Any reduction in the benchmark fed-funds rate, currently in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%, should be "modest, restrained, a limited move," Mr. Kaplan said.

For months, Mr. Kaplan has said he would want to see a yield curve inversion of some size and duration before adjusting rates in response. "I'm starting to see some duration. It's been going on for a while," he said. The dynamic has grown more pronounced since an escalation in trade tensions that exacerbated growth worries in early May, he added.

Mr. Kaplan said he still expects the economy to expand at a steady growth rate of 2% to 2.25% this year, but he said he was hearing more concerns from businesses that they were slowing down planned investments due to elevated trade uncertainty.

In May, President Trump announced plans to raise tariffs on Chinese imports after trade negotiations faltered. He later threatened to impose additional tariffs on Mexican imports before suspending them. The Mexico threat, in particular, has led businesses to conclude policy uncertainty may be a lasting feature of the current trade climate.

"I've been surprised at how much air came out of the economy" as a result of the hit to business sentiment from trade worries, said Mr. Kaplan.

"Most businesses came out of that with a view that trade uncertainty is going to be a more persistent aspect of running their business," he said. "It shows even if there are trade agreements, you're going to have these skirmishes and threats."

At the same time, Mr. Kaplan signaled some skepticism about providing too much economic stimulus during a period in which the cost of credit doesn't appear to be a drag on growth.

"We're in a period where financial conditions are robust," he said. For all the concerns businesses are raising about the policy environment, "cost and availability of capital is not one of them."

Any prospect of lower rates should be balanced against the risk that more stimulus could create imbalances and distortions in the economy.

Mr. Kaplan said higher corporate borrowing fueled in part by low rates is one such risk. "Monetary policy accommodation Í free," he said.

"History has shown as these excesses and imbalances build, at some point we actually have to deal with them, and they can be very painful and difficult to deal with," he said.

