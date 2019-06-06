Log in
Fed's Kaplan: Trade with Mexico 'overwhelmingly' in U.S. interests

06/06/2019 | 09:55am EDT

BOSTON (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve bank president Robert Kaplan on Thursday said trade with Mexico was "overwhelmingly" in U.S. interests and has allowed American companies to set up supply chains that make them more globally competitive.

"If you put sand in the gears of that relationship it is going to bite and affect businesses," Kaplan said.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

