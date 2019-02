"My position did not abruptly change," Kaplan said after a talk at the Texas Lyceum in Austin, adding that he had seen risks in financial markets and in global weakness in October. The Fed this week signaled it would keep rates steady for the time being. Kaplan said that he expects inflation to stay muted, giving the central bank the luxury to be "patient" on policy decisions.

