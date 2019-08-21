Fed's Kashkari Calls for Return of Forward Guidance for Monetary Policy

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari wants the Fed to make a firmer commitment to getting inflation back up to its 2% target.

"At a minimum, we should commit to not raising rates again until core inflation returns to our 2% target on a sustained basis," the central banker wrote in a Financial Times article published on Wednesday. "If we take the risk of premature rate increases off the table, lower long-term rates should provide support to the economy," he said.

Offering this guidance would help boost the economy and increase the odds that inflation will return back to desired levels, the official believes.

Mr. Kashkari, who is not currently a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, has long argued for easing monetary policy more than most of his colleagues. However, over the course of this year, the tide has shifted in his favor. At the Fed's July meeting it lowered its short-term rate target by a quarter-percentage point and suggest it could be lowered further.

The Fed's recent rate cut was driven by concern about rising uncertainty in an otherwise healthy economy, but its persistent inability to raise inflation back to 2% was also a factor. The Fed is widely expected to lower rates again this year, and maybe more than once.

In late June, Mr. Kashkari said in an essay on his website that he believed the Fed should have lowered rates by half a percentage point at its June 18-19 FOMC meeting and made the commitment to not raising them until hitting the 2% target. In his Financial Times article, he reiterated he still favors more rate cuts, but doesn't say by how much.

A commitment to refraining from action until the economy performs as central bankers want is achieved is a chapter out of how the Fed responded to the 2008 financial crisis once it lowered short-term interest rates to near zero.

The Fed experimented with a number of forms of so-called forward guidance to help stimulate the economy by providing explicit rate policy commitments. The next time the Fed confronts a downturn it is likely to run out of room to lower rates and may again use the strategy, along with other tools, as a means to provide stimulus.

Mr. Kashkari wrote in favor of providing that commitment now before hitting near zero rates, saying "if a recession is coming, we may end up with rates back at zero, but we should take action now to try to avoid the recession and the ditch."

