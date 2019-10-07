Fed's Kashkari Supports Rate Cuts, But Unsure How Many More Are Needed

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Monday he is "happy" the U.S. central bank is lowering rates.

But in an appearance at an event in Prior Lake, Minn., Mr. Kashkari, who has been a steadfast advocate for keeping rates lower than most of his colleagues have wanted, said that he isn't sure how far the Federal Reserve needs to take a rate-cutting campaign that has thus far resulted in two quarter-percentage point rate cuts this year.

"My message is clear, we should be supporting the economy, not tapping the breaks" with monetary policy, the official said. As for what lies ahead, Mr. Kashkari said "how much more do we have to cut, I don't know yet."

In recent public comments, Mr. Kashkari has favored lowering rates by more than his colleagues and publicly committing to not raise them again until the Fed hits its 2% target on a sustainable basis. The Fed is widely expected to lower rates again at the end of the month. Mr. Kashkari isn't currently a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

