Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's Kashkari says Trump's 'staged approach' to reopen economy makes sense

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 01:23am EDT

President Donald Trump's plan for reopening the U.S. economy following the novel coronavirus pandemic "makes sense" and is consistent with the advice of health experts, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said in an interview with Fox News Channel on Thursday.

Trump laid out new guidelines on Thursday for U.S. states to emerge from a shutdown in a staggered, three-stage approach meant to revive the U.S. economy.

"When I looked at the president's plan it seems consistent with the advice and the feedback that we've heard from health experts, that there is a way to slowly reopen the economy," Kashkari said.

"Obviously we want to try to avoid the virus flaring back up again and giving back the gains that we've had, and I think a staged approach, looking over the horizon, makes sense."

The U.S. economy is "not grinding to a halt," Kashkari said, but "this is the deepest and the quickest shutdown of the economy" on record.

He said he had heard from many small and medium-sized businesses who said they needed grants, not loans. While the Fed is providing loans, the challenge is "really with Congress which has the spending authority," Kashkari said.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39aSwitzerland's Roche joins race to make coronavirus antibody tests
RE
01:32aIndonesia to expand tax breaks to 11 more sectors - tax chief
RE
01:23aFed's Kashkari says Trump's 'staged approach' to reopen economy makes sense
RE
01:22aChina's First-Quarter GDP Plunges on Coronavirus -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:21aHAPPENING TODAY : Live Q&A Webinar on COVID-19 Economic Aid
PU
01:21aQUEENSLAND SUGAR : COVID-19 Update, 17/4/2020
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:09aMore than a third of G7 citizens see virus hit to incomes
RE
01:09aINSTANT VIEW : China's first-quarter GDP posts first decline on record as virus shuts down economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Two private groups consider bid for Virgin Australia - AFR
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fir..
5CRUDE OIL : Non OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group