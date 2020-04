Fed's Kashkari says Trump's 'staged approach' to reopen economy makes sense

Trump laid out new guidelines on Thursday for U.S. states to emerge from a shutdown in a staggered, three-stage approach meant to revive the U.S. economy.

"When I looked at the president's plan it seems consistent with the advice and the feedback that we've heard from health experts, that there is a way to slowly reopen the economy," Kashkari said.

"Obviously we want to try to avoid the virus flaring back up again and giving back the gains that we've had, and I think a staged approach, looking over the horizon, makes sense."

The U.S. economy is "not grinding to a halt," Kashkari said, but "this is the deepest and the quickest shutdown of the economy" on record.

He said he had heard from many small and medium-sized businesses who said they needed grants, not loans. While the Fed is providing loans, the challenge is "really with Congress which has the spending authority," Kashkari said.

