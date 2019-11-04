Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's Mary Daly Says Three Rate Cuts in 2019 Were Appropriate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 07:57pm EST

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Monday the central bank did the right thing to lower short-term rates three times this year, adding that she doesn't see a need to lower rates further.

"I was very supportive of the three rate cuts we took" this year, Ms. Daly told reporters after giving remarks at an event held at New York University. Those rate cuts were "appropriate policy."

Ms. Daly's comments to reporters came in the wake of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week, when the central bank lowered its target rate to between 1.50% and 1.75%.

"We've got the policy level right, currently, given the headwinds we are facing and the outlook we have against those headwinds," Ms. Daly told reporters. And looking forward, "the economy is in a really good place and it would take material change in the outlook for me to think further accommodation would be required."

Following the rate cut, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated at his post-FOMC press conference that he and most of his colleagues no longer see the need for rate cuts to offset the risks that slowing global growth and trade uncertainty pose to an otherwise healthy economy.

Earlier Monday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, one of the central bank's strongest supporters of an eased policy, indicated that he is satisfied with a steady rate stance for now, telling CNBC, "I would expect we are done for a while."

Ms. Daly told reporters that getting monetary policy to current levels puts it in a "slightly accommodative stance" that will help the Fed achieve its inflation and employment goals.

In her remarks to the New York University audience, Ms. Daly said the Fed's ongoing effort to add liquidity to financial markets has had a calming influence on money-market rates.

She stressed that the restarted effort to expand the Fed's balance sheet isn't a stealth form of stimulus because the central bank isn't using asset buying to affect borrowing rates, most notably at the long end of the yield curve.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:35p2019/11/05PREMIER : RCEP breakthrough to help countries cope with risks posed by protectionism
PU
08:23pKuroda says BOJ's easing tools not limited to rate cuts
RE
08:15pNSW LOCAL LAND SERVICES : Green pick in the feeding mix at ag events
PU
08:08pPhilippines October inflation slows to 0.8%
RE
08:08pIrish service sector grows at slowest rate since mid-2012 - PMI
RE
08:04pU.S. House Democrats to continue probe after Boeing testimony
RE
07:57pU.S. Supreme Court rejects Charter appeal of Sprint patent verdict
RE
07:57pFed's Mary Daly Says Three Rate Cuts in 2019 Were Appropriate
DJ
07:50pAsian shares rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
07:40pDollar gains on trade optimism, Aussie in focus ahead of RBA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
2SEMAFO INC. : SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $50 Mi..
3VALE : VALE : CEO Dismissed Warning on Mines Before Deadly Disaster in Brazil
4China pushing Trump to remove more tariffs ahead of trade deal - media
5Asian shares rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group