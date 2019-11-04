Fed's Mary Daly Says Three Rate Cuts in 2019 Were Appropriate

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Monday the central bank did the right thing to lower short-term rates three times this year, adding that she doesn't see a need to lower rates further.

"I was very supportive of the three rate cuts we took" this year, Ms. Daly told reporters after giving remarks at an event held at New York University. Those rate cuts were "appropriate policy."

Ms. Daly's comments to reporters came in the wake of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week, when the central bank lowered its target rate to between 1.50% and 1.75%.

"We've got the policy level right, currently, given the headwinds we are facing and the outlook we have against those headwinds," Ms. Daly told reporters. And looking forward, "the economy is in a really good place and it would take material change in the outlook for me to think further accommodation would be required."

Following the rate cut, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated at his post-FOMC press conference that he and most of his colleagues no longer see the need for rate cuts to offset the risks that slowing global growth and trade uncertainty pose to an otherwise healthy economy.

Earlier Monday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, one of the central bank's strongest supporters of an eased policy, indicated that he is satisfied with a steady rate stance for now, telling CNBC, "I would expect we are done for a while."

Ms. Daly told reporters that getting monetary policy to current levels puts it in a "slightly accommodative stance" that will help the Fed achieve its inflation and employment goals.

In her remarks to the New York University audience, Ms. Daly said the Fed's ongoing effort to add liquidity to financial markets has had a calming influence on money-market rates.

She stressed that the restarted effort to expand the Fed's balance sheet isn't a stealth form of stimulus because the central bank isn't using asset buying to affect borrowing rates, most notably at the long end of the yield curve.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com