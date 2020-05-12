Fed's Mester Expects Economy to Rebound Some in Second Half of 2020

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland leader Loretta Mester believes the economy can start recovering from the coronavirus crisis in the latter half of this year, while adding the economy will likely need additional support from the government as this uncertain process plays out.

"A reasonable baseline outlook is that as some of the stay-at-home restrictions are lifted, the economy will begin to grow again in the second half of this year and unemployment will begin to move down, with continued recovery in 2021," Ms. Mester said in the text of a speech to be delivered by video to financial professionals in Chicago on Tuesday.

She said that by the end of the year the economy will likely have fallen by 5% or more, and that the 14.7% jobless rate seen in April will be in high single digits or low double digits. She added, "I expect inflation to remain low for the remainder of this year and for some time to come."

On the way to that outcome, Ms. Mester said second-quarter growth is likely to fall by somewhere near the middle of a down 25% to 40% range, while the unemployment rate goes up to 20% or more.

In this environment, "further direct fiscal support will be needed if we are to avoid the longer-lasting damage to the economy that would happen if job losses become persistent and a large share of otherwise viable businesses fail," the official said.

More broadly, "it makes sense for policy makers to continue to monitor the economy, continue to support the flow of credit to households and businesses and the smooth functioning of financial markets, evaluate several scenarios rather than focusing only on a modal forecast, and stand ready to address the challenges that will arise as the country incrementally re-engages in economic activity as the year progresses," Ms. Mester said.

In her remarks, Ms. Mester said Fed efforts to support financial markets had helped bring about improved conditions, but added volatility and spreads are still wider than they were before the pandemic.

Ms. Mester is a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee. In March, she dissented against the size of the Fed's rate cut to near zero levels, but offered her full support for the central bank's market support actions. She voted with her colleagues at the end of April to keep rates steady and to continue forward with its asset buying and other support efforts.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com