Fed's Mester Says Rate Increases Still Possible

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday it remains possible the U.S. central bank might raise rates again.

"Could we be done with policy rate increases this cycle? It is possible, " Ms. Mester said in the text of a speech to be given in Columbus, Ohio. But, "if the economy performs along the lines I think is the most likely case -- with growth picking back up to, or slightly above, trend, labor markets remaining strong, and inflation staying near 2% -- the Fed-funds rate may need to move a bit higher than current levels," she said.

In her speech, Ms. Mester said she supported the Fed's decision last month to hold steady on rates while it seeks to gain greater insight into how the economy is performing. The Fed is cautious amid slower global growth and tighter financial conditions, and inflation below its 2% target is giving officials space to stand still until greater clarity arrives.

Fed officials are all together when it comes to supporting the pause. Most are also refraining from offering much guidance about the future prospects for monetary policy. At its March meeting, the Fed removed from its forecasts projections of rate increases this year. Futures markets believe a Fed-funds target rate range that now stands between 2.25% and 2.50% will be cut by year's end.

Some Fed officials have said a rate cut is possible; some have said there is still a chance rates will rise. The leaders of the St. Louis and Minneapolis Fed banks, whose leaders have been staunch opponents of rate increase, have both said in recent days they don't see a need yet to lower rates.

Ms. Mester isn't currently a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. She remains hopeful for the economy's outlook.

"The overall economy is doing well; labor markets are strong and underlying inflation is consistent with our 2% goal," Ms. Mester said.

Recent data has been mixed and indicates slower growth, she said. The official explained, "The most likely case is that this weakness will be temporary and that growth for the year will be at or slightly above my estimate of 2% trend growth, that labor markets will continue to be strong and that inflation will stay near 2%."

Ms. Mester also said the late 2018 tightening in financial conditions has eased a bit. But she said there remains uncertainty over trade issues and the U.K.'s exit from the European Union. She added corporate debt is very high and standards for leveraged-loan lending are growing weaker. "These factors have the potential to amplify an economic downturn, were one to occur," Ms. Mester said.

