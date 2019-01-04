Fed's Mester Says There's Time to Decide What's Next for Rate Policy

By Michael S. Derby

The leader of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Loretta Mester, said Friday morning in a television interview just ahead of the December jobs release that the central bank has time before it has to decide what to do next with interest-rate increases.

"I think we are in a good spot," Ms. Mester said on CNBC. "I want to take the time I have to actually evaluate how the economy is going" before deciding whether more rate hikes are needed.

Referring to the Fed's projections from its December policy meeting, Ms. Mester said "one or two rate hikes is about where we are seeing the economy now" and that it depends the economy's performance to determine whether the increases will happen in 2019.

Ms. Mester, who will not be a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year, said the Fed was not seeking to put people out of work by raising rates. Instead, it's trying to keep the economy in balance to extend the expansion. She added that she sees little risk of recession.

Ms. Mester spoke as broad pessimism about the outlook in financial markets has called into question whether the Fed should press forward and deliver on projections to raise rates two times this year, after four increases last year. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks later Friday and again next week, and he may shed additional light on the outlook for rates.

