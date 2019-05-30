Fed's Patience Tested as Trade Spat Clouds Growth Outlook -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

The recent escalation of the U.S. trade dispute with China -- together with the prospect of new tariffs on Mexican imports -- is putting the Federal Reserve in a bind.

Officials see trade tensions as a rising risk to the U.S. expansion that complicates their current make-no-moves policy posture, and bond investors are increasingly betting that economic weakness will lead the central bank to cut interest rates to bolster the economy.

If the China trade conflict isn't resolved soon, "the patience needed to keep from easing will be severely tested sometime in the months ahead," said Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TS Lombard.

Fed officials haven't indicated they are in a hurry to make a policy shift.

"Let me be very clear that we're attuned to potential risks to the outlook," Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said at a moderated discussion in New York on Thursday. "And if we saw a downside risk to the outlook, then that would be a factor that could call for a more accommodative policy."

Fed officials have already demonstrated their willingness this year to ease policy to defuse looming economic threats. In January, a sharp pullback in stock and credit markets prompted the central bank to shelve plans to raise rates this year.

Generally speaking, the Fed will want to move more quickly than it has in previous cycles to shore up growth at the first sign of any economic contraction because with its short-term benchmark at a historically low range, between 2.25% and 2.5%, it doesn't have as much room to cut rates as in previous downturns.

But the trade-fight scenario is messy because it involves making assumptions around harder-to-predict geopolitical risks.

Mr. Trump's announcement that he would impose 5% tariffs on Mexican goods next month in response to the flow of asylum-seeking Central American families to the southern border offers the latest such example of the administration's fluid trade policy. The White House said these tariffs would rise steadily to 25% later this year if migration isn't curtailed.

Fed officials would likely want to see proof that growth was slowing more than they currently expect -- weaker data on consumer and business confidence, spending and hiring -- before reducing rates, even though this raises the odds of the too-little, too-late reaction to a downturn that they want to avoid.

They are unlikely to move pre-emptively because "the trade war might not happen, and the policy would be miscalibrated," said William English, a former senior Fed economist who now teaches at Yale University.

The Fed's next scheduled policy meeting is June 18-19. President Trump and President Xi Jinping of China are set to attend the G-20 summit of world leaders in Osaka, Japan, the following week.

Fed officials are watching closely for any trade fallout.

"Confidence, especially business confidence, is fragile. It's our job as policy makers to try to support it," said Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin earlier this month. At the same time, he said, "there's not a strong case to move [rates] lower when growth remains healthy."

Even those officials who have been skeptical of the need to raise short-term interest rates in recent years aren't calling for rate cuts now.

"There's a cost to the Fed moving rates around a lot. We can add our own uncertainty and volatility to the markets and the economy," said Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari.

Some analysts worry that the current wait-and-see posture is risky because some economic data can remain upbeat even as conditions for a downturn are falling into place.

"Remaining on the sidelines waiting for solid evidence of a slowdown means the Fed will be easing too late, thereby reverting to their usual form, forgetting the lessons learned from January and setting the stage for more than one rate cut," Mr. Blitz said.

Fed officials left their April 30-May 1 meeting feeling more confident about the economic outlook after a bumpy stretch that prompted them to drop any bias toward higher interest rates at meetings in January and March. Before the meeting, stock markets were near all-time highs, the unemployment rate was near a 50-year low and wages were rising solidly but not fast enough to cause fears of excessive inflation.

At a May 1 news conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back against market pricing of a rate cut this year by stressing how a recent slowdown in inflation looked like it reflected temporary factors.

He spoke before a breakdown in trade talks between the U.S. and China led Mr. Trump to raise tariffs on roughly $200 billion in goods to 25% from 10%, representing a significant escalation in tensions. Beijing soon retaliated with more levies on U.S. imports.

Mr. Trump made public his decision five days after the Fed's meeting, injecting new uncertainty into the global growth outlook. Recent economic data have been softer out of China and export-dependent nations in Europe, where negative short-term rates leave policy makers with little room to provide fresh stimulus.

Because it takes time for changes in interest rates to influence the economy, Fed officials set policy based on forecasts of how they expect the economy to evolve. They change their policy based on changes to those forecasts and how they judge the costs of any misjudgments.

The current situation is tricky, however, because it is harder to balance the trade-offs between two divergent forecasts: one where trade disputes are resolved relatively quickly and the economy remains solidly on track, and another where growth slows rapidly amid a deterioration in business sentiment and investment.

"At this point, I'm a little concerned about global growth generally," said Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan in an interview last week. He didn't address any policy implications of a darkening outlook for trade conflicts. "I'm not sure I have a great insight other than, I'm watching it," he said.

Economists have warned that trade and manufacturing data are pointing to a bigger hit to business sentiment and investment than markets had previously expected this year, especially after the Fed halted rate increases. "The abrupt increase in U.S. tariffs on imports from China is a new shock that will likely end or stall the nascent recovery in global industrial production that appeared to be under way," said James Sweeney, chief economist at Credit Suisse, in a report Tuesday.

Nearly two-thirds of manufacturing gauges from major economies tracked by IHS Markit are either showing outright declines in activity or are close to the threshold between expansion and contraction.

IHS Markit said its preliminary estimate of U.S. manufacturing activity in May slid to 50.6 in May from 52.6 in April, reaching the lowest reading since September 2009. Numbers above 50 indicate activity is expanding, while numbers below 50 signal contraction. The index of service-sector activity fell to 50.9 in May, from 53.0, the softest such reading since March 2016.

Paul Kiernan contributed to this article.

