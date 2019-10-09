Fed's Powell : Fed's Job Is to Keep Economy in Good Place as Long as Possible

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON--Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday the central bank aims to keep the U.S. economy growing with low unemployment and tame inflation, in remarks prepared for a Federal Reserve event in Kansas City.

Mr. Powell, repeating a speech he made last week, said that while the U.S. economy faces some risks, it is in a good place overall. "Our job is to keep it there as long as possible," he said in prepared remarks.

The speech was virtually identical to one Mr. Powell made at a similar event on Friday in Washington.