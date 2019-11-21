Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's Powell Says in Letter to Congress Fed Not Creating Digital Currency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 12:25pm EST

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a letter to a congressman on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank doesn't currently have plans to launch a digital currency and sees the adoption of something like it difficult in the U.S.

Mr. Powell's comments come from a letter to Rep. French Hill (R., Ark.). In that letter, Mr. Powell wrote that the Fed is monitoring issues around central bank digital currencies "closely" but added "we are not currently developing a central bank digital currency."

Mr. Powell explained in the letter that "characteristics that make the development of central bank digital currency more immediately compelling for some countries differ from those of the U.S." For one thing, Americans remain more committed to cash than other nations going down the digital money path, he wrote.

Other nations also have less reliable payment systems, Mr. Powell added. "The U.S. payments landscape is highly innovative and competitive, with many such options available for consumers," the Fed leader wrote.

And then there are issues with rules and regulations. "In the U.S. context, issuing a central bank digital currency for general use would raise important legal, monetary policy, payments policy, financial stability, supervision and operational questions that need to be considered carefully."

The rise of all the various private cryptocurrencies have put official central bank digital currencies on the table. Some other nations are moving closer to their adoption. For example, there's Sweden's E-krona, which that nation's central banks said "would give the general public access to a digital complement to cash, where the state would guarantee the value of the money."

Advocates for central bank digital currencies see many benefits. Payments could be transacted more quickly. Also, a central bank offering would potentially have more credibility than highly volatile private-sector offerings, which are very difficult to use for real-world things like buying and selling services and goods.

Central bank digital-currency supporters also see upsides to central bank monetary-policy objectives. Official digital money could come with accounts directly at the central bank, of the sort only now available to banks. Instead of relying on banks to pass on changes in interest-rate policy, some believe the Fed could take its interest-rate tools directly to the consumer level via these sorts of accounts.

Mr. Powell noted in the letter that "while the Federal Reserve fosters the safety and efficiency of the payment system by offering interbank payment services, direct provision of payment services to households and businesses would represent a major change."

Interest in a Fed digital currency has waxed and waned over recent years. In 2017 then-New York Fed leader William Dudley said it was an option that was on the table for the central bank, even as he later lamented what he saw as "speculative mania" in private-sector offerings.

Chicago Fed leader Charles Evans recently weighed in on the merits of a central bank digital currency. Like Mr. Powell he doesn't see a Fed digital dollar as imminent, even as there remain important issues to explore.

"A central bank digital currency could conceivably address some of the barriers to widespread use," Mr. Evans said in a speech on Nov. 14. "A central bank's nationwide reach could spur widespread adoption, and government backing could ensure the currency would be default free."

In a statement, Rep. Hill said "I'm pleased to learn that the Federal Reserve is carefully exploring the costs and benefits of developing a U.S. digital currency." Adopting such a currency "would have far-reaching implications on every aspect of America's monetary policy and requires a deep level of analysis to ensure proper implementation."

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53pUnited Auto Workers union to name new president as U.S. corruption probe widens
RE
12:52pIITA INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TROPICAL AGRICUL : joins other CGIAR centers to provide support to rebuild Somalia's Agriculture sector
PU
12:52pIITA INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TROPICAL AGRICUL : Huizenga Stands Up for Michigan Farmers, Joins Bipartisan Effort to Hold Imported Ag Accountable
PU
12:52pIITA INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TROPICAL AGRICUL : New federal cabinet sworn in
PU
12:50pUK stocks fall as trade fears, Labour manifesto weigh
RE
12:39pWeWork to lay off 2,400 employees globally in SoftBank revamp
RE
12:36pBank of Canada Governor Says Monetary Conditions Are About Right -- Update
DJ
12:34pWall Street slips on conflicting headlines on U.S.-China trade
RE
12:34pCANADA'S MONETARY CONDITIONS 'ABOUT RIGHT' GIVEN ECONOMIC SITUATION : Poloz
RE
12:28pU.S. House leader says progress being made on USMCA trade pact
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
3Oil rises on hopes of OPEC cut extension, U.S.-China trade deal
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : British utility Centrica confirms full-year targets, lifts efficiency goals
5JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group