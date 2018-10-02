Fed's Powell Sees Little Sign of Labor Market Overheating

By Nick Timiraos and Paul Kiernan

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he doesn't see evidence the labor market is at risk of overheating or of pressuring up prices.

In an address to business economists Tuesday in Boston, Mr. Powell pushed back against criticism that Fed officials' projections of sustained, very low unemployment are underestimating the prospect of inflation rising significantly above the central bank's 2% target.

The Fed raised its benchmark federal-funds rate last week to a range between 2% and 2.25%. Officials' individual projections released after their policy meeting signaled most expected to lift rates by another percentage point through next year.

Their projections envisioned an unusually favorable set of conditions in which the unemployment rate holds below 4% over the next three years but inflation never rises much above the Fed's 2% target.

Mr. Powell conceded this outlook is "remarkably positive" and that the U.S. hasn't witnessed such a sustained spell since 1950. He nevertheless argued that these projections aren't too good to be true.

His speech suggested he sees little urgency to accelerate the central bank's quarterly interest-rate increases or to signal a more restrictive policy path ahead.

Economists have long held that inflation rises as unemployment falls, and vice versa. The framework, known as the Phillips curve, has received greater scrutiny amid the low inflation of recent decades, but it remains popular within the Fed.

Mr. Powell's speech explained his view that the Phillips curve remains intact and the risk of surprise inflation low. "I do not see it as likely that the Phillips curve is dead, or that it will soon exact revenge" in the form of much higher inflation, he said.

Instead, Mr. Powell said, improvements in how central banks conduct monetary policy in recent decades -- primarily by anchoring consumers' and businesses' expectations of future inflation -- have reduced, but not eliminated, the effects of tighter labor markets on inflation.

For that reason, the Fed would be particularly attentive to changes in inflation expectations and "stand ready to act with authority if expectations drift materially up or down," Mr. Powell said.

Some economists have questioned how Fed officials can project inflation barely rising above the central bank's 2% target when they also project unemployment holding below the level officials estimate is consistent with stable inflation over the long term, sometimes called the natural rate of unemployment.

Such a forecast "strains credulity," wrote Joseph Gagnon, a former Fed economist who is now a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, in a blog post last week.

Mr. Powell did say it is important to remain skeptical of recent forecasts projecting steady inflation and low unemployment. "Common sense suggests we should beware when forecasts predict events seldom before observed in the economy," he said.

He pushed back in his speech against criticism that the Fed was foregoing potential job gains by raising rates too fast, adding that it is possible the Fed had overestimated the level of unemployment consistent with stable inflation. But Mr. Powell defended the current approach to gradually raising rates as balancing risks that the Fed was wrong about the Phillips curve or about the natural rate of unemployment.

Most Fed officials expect that jobless rate lies between 4.3% and 4.6%, according to their latest projections. The nation's unemployment rate was 3.9% in August. The Labor Department is set to report Friday on the employment picture in September.

Mr. Powell didn't discuss the prospect that the central bank would need to raise rates enough to deliberately slow the economy's growth, as some other Fed colleagues have said.

The remarks show how Mr. Powell is putting his imprint on monetary policy less than a year after taking the helm as chairman. It follows an important shift by New York Fed President John Williams, who last week played down the possibility of precisely estimating an important interest-rate concept, echoing another recent speech by Mr. Powell.

Mr. Williams's comments were notable because he has conducted leading research on estimating the real neutral rate of interest, or the inflation-adjusted level that neither spurs nor slows growth.

While the rate, sometimes referred to as "r-star" by economists, remains a "useful concept" in setting policy, it is just one factor that at times has received too much attention from Fed watchers, Mr. Williams said Friday.

In a May speech on r-star, Mr. Williams explained why he believed the concept "matters a great deal" and how it "continues to shine brightly, guiding monetary policy."

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com and Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com