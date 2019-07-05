Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's Powell Spoke With Trump in May Amid White House Criticism of Rate Policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 02:55pm EDT

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- President Trump recently has made a monthly habit of speaking to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, a period in which Mr. Trump has publicly pressed the central bank to reduce interest rates.

The two men spoke by telephone for five minutes on May 20, according to Mr. Powell's public calendar for the month, which was released Friday. The calendar didn't indicate who initiated the call or what was discussed.

The call marked the third straight month in which they spoke briefly by phone after they shared a 90-minute dinner at the White House in February.

Mr. Powell has declined to comment on the content of his conversations with Mr. Trump. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

From February though May, Mr. Powell has spoken with Mr. Trump as many times as his predecessor, Janet Yellen, met with President Obama during the three years their terms overlapped. Each of those meetings lasted 45 minutes and took place at the White House.

Ms. Yellen also met once with Mr. Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in October 2017, as they were considering nominating her for a second term.

Mr. Trump has frequently berated the Fed over the past year for raising interest rates in 2018 and leaving them unchanged so far this year. The president accuses the central bank of undermining his efforts to make the economy grow faster and of putting the U.S., which has higher borrowing costs than other developed countries, at a competitive disadvantage to the rest of the world.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:48pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Sees Biggest Daily Jump In Seven Months After June Payrolls Data
DJ
03:33pCanadian dollar pulls back from 8-month high as investors reweigh Fed outlook
RE
03:32pEx-Polish security official in spying case to be freed on bail - lawyer
RE
03:23pU.S. job growth surges, July rate cut expectations intact
RE
03:20pFed's Powell Spoke With Trump in May Amid White House Criticism of Rate Policy -- Update
DJ
03:18pKANSAS CORN COMMISSION : Statement on EPA's Renewable Volume Announcement
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pOil prices rise on Iran tensions, OPEC output cuts
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:55pFed's Powell Spoke With Trump in May Amid White House Criticism of Rate Policy
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2COMMERZBANK AG : Exit of Deutsche Bank's investment bank chief marks end of era
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : BMW'S ZIPSE POISED TO SUCCEED KRUEGER AS CEO: sources
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Investment Banking Chief to Leave Embattled Lender--Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About