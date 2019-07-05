Fed's Powell Spoke With Trump in May Amid White House Criticism of Rate Policy

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- President Trump recently has made a monthly habit of speaking to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, a period in which Mr. Trump has publicly pressed the central bank to reduce interest rates.

The two men spoke by telephone for five minutes on May 20, according to Mr. Powell's public calendar for the month, which was released Friday. The calendar didn't indicate who initiated the call or what was discussed.

The call marked the third straight month in which they spoke briefly by phone after they shared a 90-minute dinner at the White House in February.

Mr. Powell has declined to comment on the content of his conversations with Mr. Trump. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

From February though May, Mr. Powell has spoken with Mr. Trump as many times as his predecessor, Janet Yellen, met with President Obama during the three years their terms overlapped. Each of those meetings lasted 45 minutes and took place at the White House.

Ms. Yellen also met once with Mr. Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in October 2017, as they were considering nominating her for a second term.

Mr. Trump has frequently berated the Fed over the past year for raising interest rates in 2018 and leaving them unchanged so far this year. The president accuses the central bank of undermining his efforts to make the economy grow faster and of putting the U.S., which has higher borrowing costs than other developed countries, at a competitive disadvantage to the rest of the world.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com