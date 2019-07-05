Fed's Powell Spoke With Trump in May Amid White House Criticism of Rate Policy -- Update

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- President Trump recently has made a monthly habit of speaking to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, a period in which Mr. Trump has publicly pressed the central bank to reduce interest rates.

The two men spoke by telephone for five minutes on May 20, according to Mr. Powell's public calendar for the month, which was released Friday. The calendar didn't indicate who initiated the call or what was discussed.

The call marked the third straight month in which they spoke briefly by phone after they shared a 90-minute dinner at the White House in February.

Mr. Powell has declined to comment on the content of his conversations with Mr. Trump. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Based on Mr. Powell's publicly released calendars, from February though May, he has spoken with Mr. Trump as many times as his predecessor, Janet Yellen, met with President Obama during the three years their terms overlapped. Each of those meetings lasted 45 minutes and took place at the White House.

Ms. Yellen also met once with Mr. Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in October 2017, as they were considering nominating her for a second term.

Mr. Trump has frequently berated the Fed over the past year for raising interest rates in 2018 and leaving them unchanged so far this year. The president accuses the central bank of undermining his efforts to make the economy grow faster and of putting the U.S., which has higher borrowing costs than other developed countries, at a competitive disadvantage to the rest of the world.

While May brought a relative lull in Mr. Trump's public attacks on the Fed, the president resumed his criticism in June. He suggested on June 18, when policy makers were beginning a two-day meeting to discuss whether to lower rates, that he might consider demoting Mr. Powell from his position as chairman of the Fed's board of governors.

"Let's see what he does," Mr. Trump told reporters.

Legal experts say it is unclear whether Mr. Trump has the authority to remove Mr. Powell as chairman before his term as Fed chief expires in 2022. Earlier this year, Mr. Trump appeared to acknowledge that he didn't believe he could do so, telling Mr. Powell in a phone call, "I guess I'm stuck with you," The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Fed voted to leave rates unchanged on June 19, though it signaled an openness to lowering rates soon if policy makers felt the economy needed a push. Futures markets were pricing in a 100% chance of a rate cut at the Fed's next policy meeting, which concludes July 31.

Mr. Trump said in a pair of tweets on June 24 that the Fed "blew it" at the June meeting.

"Despite a Federal Reserve that doesn't know what it is doing...we are on course to have one of the best Months of June in US history," the president said. "Think of what it could have been if the Fed had gotten it right. Thousands of points higher on the Dow, and GDP in the 4's or even 5's. Now they stick, like a stubborn child, when we need rates cuts, & easing."

Mr. Powell, who suggested after the last meeting that he was among the minority of policy makers who favored cutting rates, says the Fed will ignore political pressure when making policy decisions.

He is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill on Wednesday and Thursday.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com