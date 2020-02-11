Log in
Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus

02/11/2020 | 11:25am EST
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress on Tuesday that the U.S. economy is in a good place, even as he cited the potential threat from the coronavirus in China and concerns about the economy's long-term health.

With risks like trade policy uncertainty receding and global growth stabilizing, "we find the U.S. economy in a very good place, performing well," Powell told the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. The U.S. economic expansion, now in its 11th year, is the longest on record.

He repeated the central bank's view that its current target range for short-term borrowing costs, between 1.50% and 1.75%, is "appropriate" to keep the expansion on track.

But, he said, the outbreak of the new coronavirus will impact China and its close neighbors and trading partners, and there will "very likely be some effects on the United States."

"The question we will be asking is will these be persistent effects that could lead to a material reassessment of the outlook." The answer, he said, is still too early to know.

Powell's remarks drew a muted response from Wall Street. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose slightly while yields on U.S. Treasury securities were little changed.

The pace of job gains has "remained above what is needed to provide jobs for new workers who enter the labor force," driving unemployment down, Powell said. "Employers are increasingly willing to hire workers with fewer skills and train them," he said, meaning the benefits of a stronger labor market have become more widely shared.

However, there are some troubling signs in the labor market, he said, including disparities across racial and ethnic groups, and a lower rate of labor force participation by individuals in their prime working years than in most other advanced economies.

Productivity gains "have been subpar throughout this economic expansion," Powell noted. Lackluster productivity is squeezing U.S. corporate profits, and could make businesses, which have already cut back on capital expenditures, cautious about hiring, economists warn.

Finding ways to boost labor participation and productivity "should remain a national priority," Powell said.

Business investment and exports were weak in the second half of 2019, Powell said, after disputes with major trading partners. Factory output also declined for the same reason.

Overall inflation based on the price index for personal consumption expenditures was 1.6% in 2019, below the Fed's 2% target. Powell said he expected it to move closer to the target over the next few months.

'SUSTAINABLE PATH'

Powell also sounded a muted warning about the growing federal deficit, which is predicted to reach more than $1 trillion in 2020 despite a relatively strong economy, after a Republican-led overhaul of the tax system reduced revenues.

"Putting the federal budget on a sustainable path when the economy is strong would help ensure that policymakers have the space to use fiscal policy to assist in stabilizing the economy over a downturn," he said.

He also defended the Fed's plan, announced last October, to ease strains in the banking system and control the federal funds rate by purchasing Treasury bills and injecting liquidity through repo operations. The Fed will likely reach an appropriate level of reserves around mid-year, he said.

These "technical measures support the efficient and effective implementation of monetary policy," he said, and are not "intended to represent a change" in the stance of policy.

(Please see graphic: Powell no stranger on the Hill - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/USA-FED-POWELL/0H001QEH677G/index.html)

By Heather Timmons

