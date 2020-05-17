Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's Powell says full economic recovery may require coronavirus vaccine: CBS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 12:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on Capitol Hill

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a U.S. economic recovery may stretch deep into next year and a full comeback may depend on a coronavirus vaccine.

"This economy will recover. It may take a while ... It could stretch through the end of next year. We really don't know," Powell said in remarks aired on CBS's "Face the Nation" as part of a longer prerecorded interview to be broadcast Sunday night on the network's "60 Minutes" news show.

"Assuming there is not a second wave of the coronavirus, I think you will see the economy recover steadily through the second half of this year. For the economy to fully recover people will have to be fully confident and that may have to await the arrival of a vaccine."

The Fed has approved a suite of programs to help businesses and financial markets continue functioning during the pandemic, and to try to limit the failure of firms and families during the fight against the virus.

Fed chairs use interviews on national television networks sparingly, but the 60 Minutes interview this evening will be his second since the U.S. central bank began putting its financial power behind the virus fight.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Daniel Wallis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD. 0.90% 15.66 End-of-day quote.0.51%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -0.65% 15.4 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10pFed's Powell Says Economy Faces Long, Uncertain Recovery
DJ
12:46pMINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : The fourth Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with military personnel and special equipment from the combined detachment of the Russian Defence Ministry took off from the Batainitsa airfield
PU
12:42pCANADA FIRMS UNENTHUSIASTIC ABOUT COMPLEX GOVERNMENT WAGE SUBSIDY PROGRAM : minister
RE
12:01pWHO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION : Situation report - 118
PU
12:00pFED'S POWELL SAYS FULL ECONOMIC RECOVERY MAY REQUIRE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE : Cbs
RE
11:54aFed's Powell says full economic recovery may require coronavirus vaccine - CBS
RE
11:46aEmirates plans to cut about 30,000 jobs amid virus outbreak - Bloomberg News
RE
11:46aThe third Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with military personnel and special equipment from the combined detachment of the Russian Defence Ministry took off from the Batainitsa airfield
PU
11:42aEMIRATES PLANS TO CUT ABOUT 30,000 JOBS AMID VIRUS OUTBREAK : Bloomberg News
RE
11:21aPELOSI SEES NEGOTIATIONS ON NEW $3 TRILLION CORONAVIRUS LEGISLATION : Cbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : China says opposed to latest U.S. rules against Huawei
2CME GROUP INC. : A month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms
3MODERNA, INC. : Coronavirus Vaccine Frontrunners Emerge, Rollouts Weighed
4MMG LIMITED : China's Chifeng Jilong restarts gold production at Laos mine after six years
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italian PM Conte says Fiat Chrysler entitled to seek state-backed loan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group