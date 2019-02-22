Log in
Fed's Quarles : Balance-Sheet Runoff Could End in Latter Half of 2019

02/22/2019 | 01:46pm EST

By Nick Timiraos

NEW YORK -- The Federal Reserve could stop reducing Treasury holdings from its $4 trillion asset portfolio in the latter half of the year before keeping its holdings steady for some time to determine underlying demand for the central bank's liabilities, Fed Vice Chairman Randal Quarles said in remarks prepared for delivery Friday.

Central bank officials have said they are trying to better understand the demand for bank deposits, known as reserves, that the Fed created when it increased its balance sheet after 2008 to stimulate growth. The Fed began shrinking its holdings in 2017 by allowing some bonds to mature without replacing them, which has reduced reserves in the system.

Determining the final stopping point for the runoff of the balance sheet will depend in part on how low reserves can fall before putting upward pressure on the Fed's benchmark policy rate, Mr. Quarles said at a monetary-policy conference in New York sponsored by the University of Chicago.

"The committee has discussed ending the reduction in the Fed's aggregate asset holdings sometime in the latter half of this year with still-ample reserves in the system," Mr. Quarles said. "At that point, one option discussed -- without any decisions being made at this point -- is to hold the level of assets roughly fixed for some time."

This would allow the Fed to continue to drain reserves from the system because other liabilities, including currency in circulation, would keep rising.

In turn, that would allow the Fed to "gradually approach our assessment of the appropriate amount of reserves for the efficient and effective implementation of monetary policy." Once the Fed reaches its preferred level of reserves, the balance sheet would have to grow again to account for rising demand for currency and other nonreserve liabilities.

Mr. Quarles said the Fed's current system of managing its benchmark rate by paying interest on reserves "has worked very well." He said that the central bank wouldn't allow its balance-sheet policy to interfere with meeting the Fed's goals of maximum employment and stable prices should the economic outlook change.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

