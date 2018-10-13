Fed's Quarles Calls for Predictable, Gradual Policy Normalization

By Saumya Vaishampayan

BALI, Indonesia--Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles said Saturday that the Fed should remain predictable, gradual and transparent in normalizing monetary policy as it considers how its decisions affect the rest of the world.

"It's not going to be in the interest of anyone in the world...for us to get behind the curve in the U.S. by moderating what we think is the right course of domestic policy," he said at the annual membership meeting of the Institute of International Finance, an association for the financial industry, in Bali, Indonesia.

The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point at its September meeting, boosting the benchmark federal-funds rate to a range between 2% and 2.25. Fed officials signaled they would continue lifting rates through 2019.

Mr. Quarles, the vice chairman for supervision, is also in charge of the Fed's bank regulatory agenda.

"It's unquestionable that we have a stronger, more resilient financial sector now than we did before the crisis," he said. A lot of that is a result of the work of the Financial Stability Board, an international committee of regulators, he added.

He emphasized the need for the U.S. to participate in global financial committees, echoing comments he made in June defending such bodies.

Mr. Quarles said the FSB could be more methodical in assessing future risks. He said the body had become unwieldy, and would be more efficient if it focused on three areas: potential risks, regulatory responses to vulnerabilities, and evaluating its current regulations.

He described the regulations imposed after the financial crisis in the U.S., specifically on capital standards, as having "kaleidoscopic complexity." Congress in May passed a bill that marked the largest changes to financial regulatory law since 2010, relaxing a wave of crisis-era restrictions placed on financial firms.

Continued efforts to tweak regulation in the U.S. will result in a reduction in burden on financial institutions, but not a step back from the post-crisis agenda, he said.

