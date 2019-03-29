Fed's Quarles Endorses Patient Approach Toward Future Policy Adjustments -- 2nd Update

By Andrew Ackerman and Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve governor Randal Quarles endorsed the central bank's expectation that it will hold off on interest-rate increases for a while as officials wait to see how the U.S. economy evolves in the months ahead.

Mr. Quarles, in a speech Friday, said he supported the Fed's decision last week to leave its benchmark rate unchanged and take a "patient approach toward future policy adjustments."

He noted recent signs of slowing U.S. growth but said, "I remain optimistic about the outlook for the U.S. economy, and I think that we have the potential to maintain growth at a healthy pace in the years ahead."

Looking down the road, he added he thinks further rate increases "may be necessary at some point, a stance I believe is consistent with my optimistic view of the economy's growth potential and momentum."

Mr. Quarles, who was speaking in New York, said inflation remains muted, but he highlighted a reading that strips out volatile food and energy items. He said he viewed the 1.8% rise in the so-called core personal-consumption-expenditures price index in January from a year before as "being roughly consistent" with the Fed's 2% inflation target.

New data released Friday showed inflation measured by the broader PCE index, which includes food and energy prices, was up just 1.4% in January from a year earlier, its slowest pace since 2016.

Mr. Quarles said it is possible that inflation has remained stable because the public is confident that the Fed will prevent prices from rising significantly faster than 2%. "Inflation could then for some time remain quite stable in the face of an economy running hot," he said.

Mr. Quarles, the Fed's point man on financial regulation, said overall financial system vulnerabilities weren't "outside their normal range."

As a result, he didn't believe the Fed should raise a so-called countercyclical capital buffer above its current setting at zero. The buffer is part of a framework finalized in 2016 in which the Fed can require banks to raise their levels of loss-absorbing capital.

"The overall capital framework in the United States has been designed to ensure high capital levels without having to activate the CCyB, with the implication being that the bar for activation would be a high one," he said, referring to the acronym for the buffer. "But, as a result, much of the time there would not be any buffer to reduce if conditions were to precipitously deteriorate."

The Fed voted earlier this month not to activate the buffer, with Fed governor Lael Brainard casting the lone dissenting vote in the decision.

Mr. Quarles also said when it comes to the Fed telling the broader public what it thinks, "the communication of policy has been pretty good in general." The official said he sees the Fed's "dot plot," or officials' projections of future monetary policy, as "overly interpreted." He offered no view on whether it needed to be changed to help the central bank better convey its monetary policy outlook.

Mr. Quarles also played down the so-called yield-curve inversion that has happened on and off over that past week. An inverted curve, which occurs when the yields on long-term Treasurys fall below those of short-term government securities, typically has preceded recessions by one or two years, but they aren't necessarily a recession indicator.

Mr. Quarles placed himself in the this-time-is-different camp. He said the difference in short- and long-dated yields generally moves closer in a Fed's rate-rise cycle, and the Fed's large balance sheet is depressing long-term yields. As such, "I don't view [the inversion] as much as a harbinger as others might" of a looming recession, Mr. Quarles said.

