Fed's Randal Quarles Calls Current Stance on Interest Rates Appropriate

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said Thursday he sees no imminent need to alter the Fed's short-term interest rate target, in remarks that took stock of how regulators can improve liquidity in money markets.

"I view the current stance of monetary policy as appropriate given the economic outlook and relatively muted inflation pressures," Mr. Quarles said in the text of a speech prepared for delivery before a gathering in New York. "I remain optimistic about the outlook," Mr. Quarles said, adding that "policy is in a good place to support continued economic growth, strong labor market conditions, and inflation returning to target."

Mr. Quarles's comments were his first public remarks since last week's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Then, officials held their federal-funds-rate target range steady at between 1.50% and 1.75%, and remained upbeat about the outlook amid decreased trade-policy uncertainties.

The impact of the novel coronavirus in China and its possible negative implications for international trade were seen as a risk. Most Fed officials see no urgency to change rates after lowering them three times in 2019 to provide insurance against risks to an otherwise healthy economy.

Mr. Quarles said that when it comes to the coronavirus, "It is too early to say what the full economic effect of the outbreak will be, and this situation will require careful monitoring." He said recent trade agreements "should boost business confidence."

Mr. Quarles said he believes there is still likely slack in the job market, which means more job gains are possible without creating unwanted inflationary pressures. He added that while inflation is still short of the Fed's 2% target, he is unworried by that and continues to expect it to move back to 2% over what he called the medium term.

Mr. Quarles, as the Fed's chief financial regulator, spent much of his speech exploring possible fixes for the short-term interest rate frictions that briefly upended the central bank's control of its short-term rate target in September.

To restore calm to financial markets, the Fed restarted after a decadelong break repurchase-agreement operations, or repos, to bolster temporary liquidity in money markets. The Fed also started boosting the permanent level of reserves in October with a program of $60 billion a month in Treasury bill buying.

Fed efforts have tamped down on volatility in financial markets, while taking the Fed's overall holdings from $3.8 trillion in September to their current level of $4.2 trillion. There are currently about $170 billion in repos outstanding, versus $255.62 billion on Jan. 1. The Fed has said it plans to press forward with repos through April and end its Treasury bill purchases at some point in the second quarter.

Mr. Quarles said that "I fully support" the Fed's balance-sheet expansion effort, but he would also like to see a way toward smaller holdings. "It is reasonable that we ask ourselves whether it may be possible to operate with a lower level of reserves and remain consistent with the ample framework."

While there is still uncertainty whether the trouble first seen in September was temporary or the sign of something deeper, perhaps tied to regulations that require banks to hold lots of liquidity and make it difficult to lend out, Mr. Quarles said rules-based solutions may be at hand.

Chief among them would be to change how the so-called discount window is used. This emergency lending facility has a long history but is little used due to stigma fears among banks.

Mr. Quarles said "the ideas I will discuss do not involve any decrease in banks' liquidity buffers." He said "one approach would be to adopt a policy whereby firms are permitted to assume that the discount window can be used in their liquidity-planning stress scenarios under certain conditions."

He said that could increase financial firms' access to liquidity in times of stress. "We can potentially improve the efficiency of monetary policy implementation by improving the substitutability of reserves and Treasury securities through adjusting our expectations for firms in stress-planning scenarios," he said.

Mr. Quarles said a tool called a Standing Repo Facility -- which some supporters say could bolster liquidity, allow a smaller Fed balance sheet and cap short-term rate volatility -- doesn't appear near adoption. "While this option is still of interest, there may be benefits to working first with the tools we already have at our immediate disposal," he said.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com