Fed's Richard Clarida Says Officials Will Do What It Takes to Sustain Growth

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK -- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank will do what it takes to keep the longest U.S. economic expansion alive.

"I do think the economy is in a good place," Mr. Clarida said at an event held by The Wall Street Journal in New York. He said the Fed wants to ensure that steady growth, low unemployment and levels of inflation that are close to the central bank's target persist.

Mr. Clarida refrained from giving a clear indication of what is likely to happen at the central bank's policy meeting in late October.

He said that Fed officials take each policy meeting "one at a time" and that when it comes to the future direction of the central bank's short-term rate target, "we are not on a preset course." But he added officials "will act as appropriate" to sustain the expansion.

Mr. Clarida's appearance Thursday came before the release Friday of the September jobs report. The Fed lowered its target lending rate by a quarter-percentage point in July and September to offset risks from trade uncertainty and slowing global growth, even as those risks have yet to slow the economy materially.

"I am very happy" that the Fed lowered the cost of short-term borrowing at its last two meetings, Mr. Clarida said, because "that put us in the place we need to be."

There are still broad expectations that the Fed will lower the federal-funds target rate, perhaps at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in late October. It stands in a range between 1.75% and 2%.

A recent spate of weak factory data and other signs of a slowdown have helped to fuel that outlook, but officials including Mr. Clarida and New York Fed President John Williams haven't given strong hints about what they would like to happen.

In remarks Wednesday, Mr. Williams said "we've got monetary policy in the right place." He said "we are in a very favorable place, the economy is strong, I think we are basically close to our maximum employment goal, inflation is little below 2% but pretty close."

At the New York event, Mr. Clarida cautioned against looking to the Friday jobs report as something that can make or break what the Fed does next, saying no one report is definitive in his deliberations.

Mr. Clarida said that when it comes to inflation, it remains important for the central bank to hit its 2% target. "I see no evidence of an overheating labor market," he said.

Mr. Clarida said the Fed will review alternatives on how to best tame short-term rate market volatility, but offered little in the way of guidance about what might happen, except to say it will be a topic of discussion at October's meeting.

