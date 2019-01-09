Fed's Rosengren Says Central Bank Can Wait for Clarity Before Next Rate Move -- Update

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said Wednesday he is willing to hold off on more rate increases until there is greater clarity over the economic outlook.

"With two very different scenarios -- economic slowdown implied by financial markets; or growth somewhat above potential GDP growth, consistent with economic forecasts -- I believe we can wait for greater clarity before adjusting policy," Mr. Rosengren said in the text of a speech prepared for delivery before an event in Boston. "Current monetary policy seems appropriate for now, and can patiently observe future economic developments."

Mr. Rosengren, who has been one of the central bank's most steadfast supporters of rate rises, will hold a voting role on the interest-rate setting Federal Open Market Committee this year.

The FOMC boosted rates four times last year and has penciled in two increases for this year. But heavy market volatility, rising worries about the international environment, and concerns that the Fed may have boosted rates too far in an environment where inflation remains low have soured many over the outlook.

Over recent days, many Fed officials, including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, have acknowledged uncertainty has risen to a level that it is time for monetary policy to hold steady for a while. Mr. Powell "said we are not on a preset course. I completely agree with that," Mr. Rosengren said.

Mr. Rosengren's caution is notable because he has for some time favored a more aggressive outlook for monetary policy, believing rate rises are needed to tamp down on potential inflationary pressures bubbling out of a strong job market.

Mr. Rosengren still believes the outlook for the economy is most likely a good one. "My baseline forecast still assumes growth somewhat above potential, and some modest declines in the unemployment rate over this year," he said. "Nonetheless, I am sensitive to the heightened risks, and believe that policy is currently appropriately balancing risks."

"My current expectation is that the more optimistic view will prevail, with economic outcomes consistent with the more upbeat forecasts," Mr. Rosengren said.

He added that what is going on now with markets and their outlook could prove temporary, saying "a critical issue is whether financial market sentiment is too pessimistic, too optimistic, or about right. After all, we know that financial markets can, and do, reverse themselves."

"I personally suspect that financial market sentiment may have become unduly pessimistic," Mr. Rosengren said.

Fed policy remains supportive of the economy, strong growth in 2018 is likely to continue in some form, and the consumer sector remains in good shape, and that suggests a good performance, he said.

Mr. Rosengren observed in his comments the Fed could change the rundown of its balance sheet if it thought economic conditions warranted it, but he didn't say such an action was likely.

The Boston Fed president also said that he pays attention to the yield curve as he looks for economic outlook clues, given that inversions, where short-dated yields rise above those of long-term securities, almost always come ahead of recessions.

He believes that collectively, bond-buying efforts by central banks across the globe have depressed long-term yields, making the message of that part of the curve not what it once used to be.

Mr. Rosengren added he gets more signal from short-dated securities and watches them to see if they are signaling the same things about the monetary policy he thinks are likely. But when it comes to the overall slope of the curve, "it's not that I don't pay attention to it, but it's not a Trump card."

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com