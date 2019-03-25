Fed's Rosengren Says Fed Balance Sheet Cuts Didn't Cause Late 2018 Market Woes

By Michael S. Derby

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said Monday the central bank's ongoing balance sheet drawdown wasn't the cause of financial market volatility into the closing months of last year.

That volatility and a resulting tightening in financial conditions was such that it helped drive a shift in investors' monetary policy outlook from expectations of rate rises to something more dovish.

Mr. Rosengren has been among the officials who have shifted from expecting rate increases toward saying now is a good time for the Federal Reserve to stay on the sidelines until more clarity over the outlook arrives. But he believes it is wrong to say that shrinking the balance sheet was the root of the market's year-ending woes.

"Some market analysts attribute turbulence in financial markets during the fourth quarter of 2018 to the Federal Reserve's continuing reduction of the size of its balance sheet," Mr. Rosengren said in the text of a speech to be delivered in Hong Kong before a banking conference.

"Concerns about the international economy, potential trade disputes and a U.S. government shutdown are much more plausible explanations for the financial market turbulence," Mr. Rosengren said. He said the Fed's balance sheet was and remains "quite gradual" and that hasn't changed. And as the Fed holdings have continued to shrink, "equity markets experienced a substantial recovery in the first two months of 2019, even while the runoff of the balance sheet was slightly faster than in the fourth quarter."

Mr. Rosengren, who is a voting member of the interest rate setting Federal Open Market Committee, didn't comment on the interest rate outlook in his prepared remarks. The official spoke in the wake of last week's FOMC meeting that saw officials zero out expectations of rate rises for 2019 and say their balance sheet drawdown would wrap up by October.

For many in the market, the Fed's drawdown was a force akin to raising rates, just as Fed bond buying during and after the financial crisis was a tool to provide stimulus. Fed officials have rejected this view, and some economists aren't sure the asset buying provided that much stimulus in the first place.

Mr. Rosengren pointed to the performance of the bond market to further push back against the notion Fed balance sheet policies caused the late 2018 market tumult.

"With quantitative tightening, one would expect over time that Treasury yields and term premia would move higher," Mr. Rosengren said. "In contrast, last December the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate fell and the term premium remained quite low -- not the reaction one would expect." Term premium is the additional yield investors demand for the risk of lending over a long period.

Mr. Rosengren also said in his speech that the balance sheet drawdown won't return the size of Fed holdings to precrisis levels. He said the balance sheet is likely to be a policy tool again in the next downturn given the fact the Fed likely won't be able to cut rates as much as it once did.

