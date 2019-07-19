Fed's Rosengren U.S. economy 'reasonable,' no need to cut rates

"It makes sense that if I was in Japan or if I was at the ECB (European Central Bank) that I would seriously be thinking about easing," Rosengren said in an interview with CNBC. "The U.S. economy is not at that point, the economy is actually quite reasonable at this stage. So, if that were to change, I'd be happy to ease that point. But I don't want to ease if the economy is doing perfectly well without that easing."

