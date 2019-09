“If you think the consumer is going to hold up it’s pretty hard to have a bad outcome,” Rosengren said in answer to a question following a speech outlining his opposition to Wednesday's rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

But he added that the consumer can be “fickle” and that policymakers shouldn’t assume that confidence will stay high. “If the consumer starts to get very concerned, then I will become more concerned,” he said.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)