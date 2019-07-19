Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's Rosengren doesn't see the case for a U.S. rate cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 05:39pm EDT
File Photo: The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren on Friday pushed back against expectations for an interest-rate cut when Fed policymakers meet later this month, saying the U.S. economy does not need a boost the way some other countries might.

"It makes sense that if I was in Japan or if I was at the ECB (European Central Bank) that I would seriously be thinking about easing," Rosengren said in an interview with CNBC. "The U.S. economy is not at that point, the economy is actually quite reasonable at this stage. So, if that were to change, I'd be happy to ease that point. But I don't want to ease if the economy is doing perfectly well without that easing."

In a separate interview, conducted Thursday and published Friday, Rosengren told the Wall Street Journal that economic data had improved since the Fed met in June, when it held rates steady.

On Thursday, comments by New York Fed President John Williams stoked expectations that the U.S. central bank would cut rates by a half-percentage-point when it meets on July 30-31. But those expectations were deflated just hours later when a New York Fed representative said the comments were not meant to signal policy actions at the upcoming meeting.

The Fed is widely expected to cut rates for the first time in a decade at its July meeting. Friday was the last day that investors will hear from Fed officials until they release their policy statement at the close of the July meeting.

In remarks prepared for delivery at an academic conference in New York, Rosengren made the case for keeping the central bank's actions independent from politicians.

"It is important that central banks have flexibility to adjust their tactics to a changing economic environment," he said.

Rosengren did not mention U.S. President Donald Trump, who has continually expressed his displeasure with the central bank, saying that its four rate hikes in 2018 have held back economic growth. On Friday, Trump took to Twitter yet again to reiterate calls for lower rates, slamming the Fed for what he called its "faulty thought process."

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicut in New York; Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Trevor Hunnicutt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:24pEx-economic adviser to Johnson interviewed for BOE governor role - The Times
RE
06:08pBOJ's Kuroda says he disagrees with modern monetary theory
RE
06:05pA rally and a redirect - why the markets are so focused on the Fed
RE
05:40pSBE SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP COUNCIL : Entrepreneurs Support Indexing Capital Gains Taxes for Inflation
PU
05:39pFed's Rosengren doesn't see the case for a U.S. rate cut
RE
05:25pUtilities Down Sharply on Fed View -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:22pCommunications Services Down as Fed Fears Offset Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:20pTech Down on Fed Disappointment -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:18pFinancials Down Amid Mixed Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CORE GOLD INC : CORE GOLD : and Titan Minerals Mutually Agree to Terminate Arrangement Agreement
2FS KKR CAPITAL CORP : FS KKR CAPITAL : FSK Prices Public Offering of $175 Million 4.750% Notes Due 2022
3ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : ABSOLUTE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
4LIGHT SA : LIGHT : Acquisition of Material Stake - Morgan Stanley
5TRUECAR INC : TrueCar to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group