Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's Rosengren flags risks to economy in WeWork-style model

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 11:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks in New York

(Reuters) - The rise in co-working spaces like those offered by WeWork may be a source of financial instability that could make the next U.S. recession worse by sparking a run on commercial real estate, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Friday.

"I am concerned that commercial real estate losses will be larger in the next downturn because of this growing feature of the real estate market, which could ultimately make runs and vacancies more likely due to this new leasing model," Rosengren said prepared remarks that also explained why he dissented against the central bank's decision earlier this week to lower borrowing costs for a second time this year.

Office-space sharing companies often use special purpose entities to lease space, in order to shield themselves in case of bankruptcy, he said. That puts more potential stress on the property owners themselves in case of a downturn. But shared office space often pays higher rent than other types of commercial offices, making it an attractive option for property owners trying to squeeze more yield out of their assets in a low-interest-rate environment, Rosengren said.

"It will not be until a recession that this evolving model will be truly tested," he said.

Rosengren did not mention WeWork or any other company by name. But while commercial real estate valuations and lending standards have for Rosengren been a persistent worry, it is the first time he, or any Fed policymaker, has publicly focused specifically on risks from the rise of such flexible workspaces to the overall U.S. economy.

Wework's swelling lease obligations, and the potential risk to revenues if tenants vacate during a downturn, have been one of several issues that have soured investors against the company's initial public offering.

WeWork owner The We Company this week postponed its initial public offering of stock planned after weak demand for its shares forced it to dramatically discount its expected IPO value to between $10 billion and $12 billion, down from the $47 billion valuation it achieved in January.

"The fact that the shared office model relies on small-company tenants with short-term leases, combined with the potential lack of recourse for the property owner, is potentially problematic in a recession," Rosengren said.

"It’s important to think about the potential for runs on commercial real estate stemming from a situation where short-term leases might not be renewed in recession, and long-term leases are no longer economically viable."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:53aSaudi Aramco sees full oil production from attacked sites by end September
RE
11:53aHezbollah says Iran would destroy Saudi Arabia in any war
RE
11:51aWall Street gains on stimulus cues, U.S.-China trade progress
RE
11:47aGOVERNMENT OF FRENCH REPUBLIC PRIME MINISTER : The Next40, the showcase for French startups
PU
11:46aCorrection to U.S. Government Bonds Decline After Fed Moves to Stabilize Markets
DJ
11:44aFedspeak in three voices, from recession to bubbles to 'in a good place'
RE
11:44aFed's Clarida hails strong U.S. consumer but says risks remain
RE
11:37aFed's Rosengren Says Cutting Rates Now Boosts Risk of Financial Instability
DJ
11:32aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Sanctions Iran's Central Bank and National Development Fund
PU
11:27aTRUMP : U.S. making a lot of progress with China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2CHINESE OFFICIALS TO VISIT U.S. FARMLAND AS TRADE TALKS CONTINUE: U.S. agriculture chief
3U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
5MITSUBISHI CORP : Mitsubishi says Singapore-based oil trader lost $320 million in unauthorized trades

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group