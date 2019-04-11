Fed's Williams Happy With Current Monetary Policy Stance

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said Thursday he is fine with where central bank monetary policy stands, in comments that also indicated the economy was probably not as weak at the start of the year as many had expected.

"Monetary policy is really well positioned right now in terms of the short-term interest rate," Mr. Williams told reporters after a speech in New York. "We are in a good place, the economy is in a good place and with the balance-sheet normalization coming to an end not that far off in the future, I think that means the position of monetary policy is good."

"I don't have any worries on financial stability right now and worries about inflation pressures getting red hot, so we do have this space to be both patient about our policy stance and...to adjust it if needed," the official said.

Mr. Williams also serves as vice chairman of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. After raising rates four times last year the Fed has backed away from further increases in its overnight target rate range, which stands at between 2.25% and 2.50%. Meeting minutes from the Fed's last March gathering, released on Wednesday, showed officials do not expect to raise rates this year. In his comments to reporters, Mr. Williams offered no hints about what next expects to happen.

The official said that the start of the year looks less dire than once expected, but he also noted that inflation continues to fall short of the Fed's 2% target and shows no signs it's moving quickly toward that goal.

"The signal I get is worries about the economy that maybe we had, I had, several months ago -- that the economy may be slowing much more than I expected -- those worries have receded somewhat," Mr. Williams said. He said the job market remains strong with the expected level of wage growth, and he said that while he sees the first quarter falling short of 2% growth, he expects that pace will be achieved for the year as a whole.

What happens with inflation is "part of the calculus of thinking where monetary policy should be," Mr. Williams said. "I do worry that if inflation systematically undershoots our target, inflation expectations can come down and drift to a lower level and make it harder for us to achieve our goals. It's really important we get to 2%," he said.

When it comes to weak inflation, "I'm now starting to treat it as an intransigent child. It's stubborn," Mr. Williams said.

In other comments, Mr. Williams said that the Fed's balance-sheet drawdown will tighten financial conditions a bit from where they were, but not by much. Mr. Williams also said that the bond market yield curve, which has been sending an ominous signal about the future of growth, is not as worrisome as some think.

Bond yields are "not telling us we're about to have a recession," he said. Instead, they reflect the view that future growth will be moderate, interest rates will be lower than they used to be, and price pressures won't be a problem, Mr. Williams said.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com