Fed's Williams : More 'Gradual' Rate Increases Will Keep Expansion Moving

10/10/2018 | 03:25am CEST

By Michael S. Derby

New York Fed President John Williams reiterated in a speech Tuesday that a bright economic outlook calls for more central bank interest-rate increases.

"The Federal Reserve has attained its dual mandate objectives of maximum employment and price stability about as well as it ever has," Mr. Williams said in the text of a speech prepared for a gathering of international bankers in Bali, Indonesia. "The U.S. economy is doing very well."

In such an environment, "I continue to expect that further gradual increases in interest rates will best foster a sustained economic expansion and achievement of our dual mandate goals," Mr. Williams said.

Mr. Williams' remarks closely followed other recent speeches of his that expressed optimism for the economy and an appetite for more rate increases. Notably, Mr. Williams' remarks have refrained from offering specifics about the amount and timing of future increases.

The Fed met in late September in a gathering that brought the third rate increase of the year, with the short-term target rate range moved to between 2% and 2.25%. The central bank is widely expected to boost rates again in December and to increase rates again several more times next year if the economy performs as expected.

In his speech, Mr. Williams noted that with monetary policy moving into a more normal stance the Fed won't be able to give as much guidance about what will happen.

"The case for strong forward guidance about future policy actions is becoming less compelling" and "the future direction of policy will no longer be as clear as it was during the past few years," Mr. Williams said.

As Fed policy normalizes, "it will no longer be clear whether interest rates need to go up or down, and explicit forward guidance about the future path of policy will no longer be appropriate," he said.

In his speech, Mr. Williams said the economy will likely grow by 3% this year and by 2.5% next year. He expects what is now a 3.7% jobless rate to fall to below 3.5% next year. He also expects the Fed to overshoot its 2% inflation target by "a bit" but added, "I don't see any signs of greater inflationary pressures on the horizon."

Mr. Williams nodded toward some of the international concerns about the spillover effects of Fed rate rises by noting that the central bank has a domestic mandate, while adding it does very much take on board how its policies affect other nations.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

