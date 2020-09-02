Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fed's Williams : New Policy Regime Will Help Fed Achieve Job, Inflation Goals -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said the central bank's plan to allow inflation to overshoot its 2% target to compensate for times when it runs short of that goal will help the central bank better achieve its job and inflation goals.

The new policy regime is "an important evolution in our thinking about how to achieve our goals and another step toward greater transparency," Mr. Williams said in a virtual presentation Wednesday, adding the change "positions us for success in achieving our maximum employment and price-stability goals in the future."

Last week, the Fed announced the outcome of its policy-review process that sought to find a new way to achieve the central bank's goals in an economy where inflation has been persistently weak, overall interest rate levels have fallen, and the job market has been able to produce historically low levels of joblessness without creating inflation.

As part of that review, the Fed said it would now seek to hit its 2% inflation target on average, and that it wouldn't raise rates just to ward off the theoretical threat of inflation posed by a strong job market. The Fed, however, didn't say how it would determine the average, and several regional Fed officials suggested that a 2.5% jobless rate was as much as they would tolerate. At the same time, with the economy in deep trouble, there is little expectation inflation will test the Fed's target for years.

Mr. Williams, who also serves as vice chairman of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, made limited comments on the monetary policy outlook. He pointed to no imminent changes in central bank support policies even as evidence mounts that the recovery from the depths of the coronavirus crisis is wavering. But he did say that "the topic of raising rates is so far off in the future, I'm not going to focus on that right now."

When Mr. Williams was asked about the mounting government debt that's resulted from the fiscal effort to support the economy, he said that he's not worried about borrowing levels yet -- even as the outstanding amount of borrowing is on track to exceed the total size of the U.S. economy.

Fiscal support and related borrowing has been "absolutely necessary," Mr. Williams said. "I'm a believer of having fiscal discipline in the long run so that you can respond to these situations as needed," while adding, "I'm not really concerned given where we are today with the cost of government finance."

In his remarks, Mr. Williams said in the Fed's new framework, "we seek maximum employment and will aim to eliminate shortfalls from this broad and inclusive goal." He added, "these changes are mutually reinforcing and will meaningfully improve our ability to achieve both of our dual mandate goals in an environment of a very low neutral rate."

Mr. Williams in his presentation said a strong banking system has helped the economy weather the crisis. He added that the Fed is keeping an eye on commercial real estate finances given what's been happening with companies' need for things like office space.

Mr. Wiliams also said that ebullient financial markets, the strength of which is causing concern for some given the disconnect with the real economy, aren't fully driven by short-term monetary policy changes, and are in part tied to the persistently low level of borrowing costs spurred by broader changes in the economy.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30pRevised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearing
RE
01:30pFED'S WILLIAMS : New Policy Regime Will Help Fed Achieve Job, Inflation Goals -- Update
DJ
01:27pU.s. postal service says house committee has subpoenaed postmaster general seeking documents
RE
01:21pReturning to public debt markets after six years, Dubai gets $2 billion
RE
01:20pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Bureau of Land Management to begin the 2020 Diamond Complex Wild Horse Gather
PU
01:19pBank of England policymakers warn of bigger risks for UK economy
RE
01:16pU.S. private payrolls undershoot expectations, point to stalling labor market recovery
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
4ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Shares Soar Amid Reports of Highway Operator Spin-Off Deal
5BMW AG : Tesla tests the circuits for German energy market push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group