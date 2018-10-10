Fed's Williams Sees Interest Rates Reaching Neutral Levels in 'the Next Year or So' -- Update

By Michael S. Derby and Josh Zumbrun

Nusa Dua, INDONESIA--New York Fed President John Williams said he expects the Federal Reserve to return to its target interest rate to normal or neutral levels within "the next year or so."

Mr. Williams said that once rates were at a normal level, then the Fed would be well positioned to respond to surprises--either inflationary or a softening in the economy--that may require raising or lowering rates.

"My view is our path today is getting us back to normal interest rates or neutral interest rates relatively quickly, over the next year or so," Mr. Williams told reporters at a conference in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian island of Bali.

"From my perspective, the most important thing we can do now is get ourselves well positioned for whatever may come," Mr. Williams said. "Once we're there, we're better positioned for whatever may happen. If we need to raise rates more than expected we can do that in a reasonable way. If the economy slows we can adjust to that."

The remarks are some of the most specific statements that senior Fed officials have given about when they anticipate halting their campaign of higher interest rates. As the New York Fed chief, Mr. Williams has a permanent vote on monetary policy and is a close ally of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Over the past three years, the Fed has raised rates eight times. But as the campaign has continued, the attention of markets has increasingly turned to when the Fed would stop raising rates. The Fed met in late September in a gathering that brought the third rate increase of the year, with the short-term target rate range moved to between 2% and 2.25%. The central bank is widely expected to boost rates again in December.

The median forecast of FOMC officials in September called for interest rate increases to continue into 2020, rising from 3.1% at the end of 2019 to 3.4% at the end of 2020. Over the past year, the Fed has been raising rates once every quarter, or a pace of four times in a year.

In a speech before the press briefing, Mr. Williams reiterated that a bright economic outlook calls for more central bank interest-rate increases.

"The Federal Reserve has attained its dual mandate objectives of maximum employment and price stability about as well as it ever has," Mr. Williams said to a gathering of international bankers. "The U.S. economy is doing very well."

Mr. Williams' prepared remarks closely followed recent speeches of his, which expressed optimism for the economy and an appetite for more rate increases.

In his speech, Mr. Williams noted that with monetary policy moving into a more normal stance, the Fed won't be able to give as much guidance about what will happen.

"The case for strong forward guidance about future policy actions is becoming less compelling" and "the future direction of policy will no longer be as clear as it was during the past few years," Mr. Williams said. As Fed policy normalizes, "it will no longer be clear whether interest rates need to go up or down, and explicit forward guidance about the future path of policy will no longer be appropriate," he said.

In his speech, Mr. Williams said the economy will likely grow by 3% this year and by 2.5% next year. He expects what is now a 3.7% jobless rate to fall to below 3.5% next year. He also expects the Fed to overshoot its 2% inflation target by "a bit" but added, "I don't see any signs of greater inflationary pressures on the horizon."

Mr. Williams nodded toward some of the international concerns about the spillover effects of Fed rate rises by noting that the central bank has a domestic mandate, while adding it does very much take on board how its policies affect other nations.

