Fed's Williams : Strong, Timely Response to Coronavirus Has Stabilized Markets

04/16/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Thursday the U.S. central bank's strong response to the coronavirus crisis has helped to move financial markets back toward some semblance of health.

"We are taking rapid and significant actions to supply liquidity and to stabilize critical parts of our financial system," Mr. Williams said in the text of a speech to be given before a virtual gathering of the Economic Club of New York.

"Strong and timely" interventions by the Fed "averted a potential shutdown in the flow of credit and are providing funding and stability at a time of extraordinary volatility in markets," Mr. Williams said. "Although stresses in financial markets will not entirely abate until the pandemic is behind us, we have seen material improvements in measures of liquidity and market functioning in key parts of the U.S. financial system," he said.

Mr. Williams leads the regional Fed bank that has been on the front-lines of the central bank's efforts to hold financial markets and the economy together as the coronavirus pandemic has led to a closure of a substantial amount of the U.S. economy. That has already generated a massive surge in unemployment and the broad expectation that joblessness may for a time rival or exceed levels seen in the Great Depression.

In a Bloomberg television interview ahead of Mr. William's remarks, Dallas Fed leader Robert Kaplan said that on an annualized basis economic activity could fall by 25% to 30% in the second quarter before rebounding in the second half of the year, and he said the jobless rate, now at 4.4%, could rise to the mid- to high-teens before falling to between 8% and 10% by year-end.

The Fed has responded to the crisis by slashing short-term rates to near zero levels, ramped up and broadened its asset buying, while launching support programs for the financial sector, as well as for local governments and private businesses.

A number of Fed officials have already praised these efforts and said they have done a lot to restore markets to health. Many Fed officials also say more will likely need to be done. Earlier Thursday Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic expressed concern that money for small business support may be insufficient. He also said money for local governments may need a rethink, as some of that funding may not be getting to cities with large racial minority populations who need it most.

In his remarks, Mr. Williams explained that what lies ahead is still unclear for the economy. "We know that more economic pain is still to come," he said, adding "the reality is that the full scale of the economic consequences is still unknown."

Mr. Williams highlighted the value of the Fed's interest-rate cuts to the economy. "Low interest rates make it easier for households and businesses to meet their borrowing needs during this time of economic stress," he said. And low rates "foster broader financial conditions that will help promote the rebound in spending and investment needed to return the economy to full strength."

While Fed officials have also signaled their strong support of the steps the Fed has taken to stabilize markets, there is some worry about the lessons these interventions might have for future risk taking. Mr. Williams noted in his speech that the current crisis is unlike other troubles and is more akin to a natural disaster striking the whole of the economy, and not the result of out-of-control risk taking and other failures, as was the case in the financial crisis just over a decade ago.

In his Bloomberg TV interview, Mr. Kaplan said "I am concerned about, from the Fed's point of view at least, in intervening, in helping businesses where they were leveraged going into this." Before the current crisis, Mr. Kaplan was one of the central bank officials warning most strongly about some companies borrowing too much, which he had said created risks for the broader financial system should trouble arrive.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

