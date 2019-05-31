Log in
Fed's Williams Touts Central Bank's Willingness to Embrace New Economic Ideas

05/31/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said the central bank historically has shown willingness to take in new economic thinking and doesn't stay wedded to outdated concepts.

Speaking Friday at a conference at his bank, Mr. Williams didn't address the outlook for the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

Instead, he reflected on how previous developments in economics had worked their way from academia into central bank practice over the years. In particular, he said this happened when the Fed confronted near short-term rates during the financial crisis, and resorted to new strategies to provide stimulus.

"We have not been overly beholden to defunct economists," Mr. Williams said.

"Quite the contrary. A quick scan of [Federal Open Market Committee] memos, briefings and meeting minutes provides ample evidence that a wide range of economic research -- new and old, conventional and outside the box -- regularly enters into our debates and influences our decisions," Mr. Williams said.

"This represents a rich, two-way dialogue between researchers and policy makers, with both sides probing for new answers to old questions," he said.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

